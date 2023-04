A serving member of the UK armed forces has been charged with offences under the Official Secrets Act following an investigation by the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command.

Thomas Newsome, 36, was charged on Friday with offences contrary to section 2 and section 8 of the Official Secrets Act 1989, Scotland Yard said.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later.

This is a developing story.