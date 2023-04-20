UK drone system successfully fires missile in unmanned air combat test

The successful test firing of a missile from Jackal, a new drone system, brings unmanned air combat a step closer to reality.

The Jackal drone was designed and developed by experts from Flyby Technology in the UK, with Turkish partners FlyBVLOS Technology and Maxwell Innovations providing design engineering and prototyping expertise.

The new versatile drone system is capable of various types of combat mission over land, sea, and air.

The test was sponsored by the Rapid Capabilities Office (RCO) of the Royal Air Force and involved teams from Flyby and the technology company Thales, which also manufactures the Thales Lightweight Multirole Missile (LMM).

Within a six-week window, they were able to build two operational Jackal aircraft and successfully fire two LMMs in a demonstration of teamwork.

As a vertical take-off and landing platform, Jackal is designed to perform various roles, including battlefield air interdiction, close air support, engaging helicopters in flight, destroying tanks, and denying the use of runways and roads.

The successful missile firing test is a significant milestone in the development of unmanned air combat capabilities.

The aircraft was created from the ideas of Harrier pilots, whose aircraft take off and land vertically, which is another advantage over traditional fighter jets, and there is no need for vulnerable runways, making it more adaptable and flexible.

The Jackal drone system was designed to fill a recently discovered gap in modern combat operations.

The Jackal drone firing test demonstrated the system's potential for combat missions without risking human lives. Bloomberg

Many countries cannot afford attack helicopters or fast jets modern enough to survive today's battlefield. Jackal can provide the same effect with little risk at a fraction of the price.

Flyby Technology chief executive Jon Parker, a former RAF and Royal Navy fighter pilot, said: “The days of having a fighter pilot in the cockpit are numbered, and Jackal is part of that future as a true, multi-role attack aircraft.

“We want to make Jackal a flagship product, creating secure UK jobs and contributing to a new future for the British aerospace and defence industries.”

As a plug-and-play system, new equipment and technologies can be incorporated into Jackal between missions as well as during continued development.

This streamlined procurement process ensures that future aircraft are not obsolete before they go into service and will remain relevant for longer. It also gives a pathway to future regulatory compliance and airworthiness standards.

The Jackal team is now developing production plans while the aircraft undergoes further enhancements and tactical development.