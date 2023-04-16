Plans for new smart motorways scrapped amid concerns about safety and cost

The Prime Minister has scrapped plans to build new smart motorways in the UK amid concerns about safety and cost.

Rishi Sunak said the public has lost confidence in the roads, which were first introduced in 2006, replacing the hard shoulder with an extra traffic lane to cut congestion.

Around 10 per cent of England's motorway network is made up of smart roads. But plans for 14 new stretches, including 11 that are already paused and three earmarked for construction, will now be removed.

Construction of the new roads would have cost more than £1 billion.

The building of two smart motorways at junctions six to eight of the M56 and 21a to 26 of the M6 will continue as they are already more than three quarters complete.

Existing smart motorways will also remain, but be subjected to a safety refit so there are 150 more emergency stopping places across the network.

Smart motorways involve various methods to manage the flow of traffic, such as converting the hard shoulder into a live running lane and variable speed limits.

But there have been long-standing safety fears following fatal incidents in which vehicles stopped in live lanes without a hard shoulder were hit from behind.

Jason Mercer and another man, Alexandru Murgeanu, died in 2019 when they were hit by a lorry on the M1 near Sheffield after they stopped on the inside lane of the smart motorway section following a minor collision.

“All drivers deserve to have confidence in the roads they use to get around the country,” said Mr Sunak, who vowed to ban smart motorways during his Tory leadership campaign last summer.

“That's why last year I pledged to stop the building of all new smart motorways, and today I'm making good on that promise.

“Many people across the country rely on driving to get to work, to take their children to school and go about their daily lives, and I want them to be able to do so with full confidence that the roads they drive on are safe.”

Campaigners welcomed the move to scrap new stretches, but demanded the government now return the hard shoulder on existing conversions.

Work being carried out on the M4 motorway near Dorney Reach to create a smart motorway. PA

In January 2022, the government paused the expansion of motorways where the hard shoulder is used as a permanent live traffic lane.

This was to enable five years of data to be collected to assess whether they are safe for drivers.

Pressure had been mounting on the government to scrap the routes, which have been criticised by MPs and road safety campaigners, including the RAC and AA.

Campaigner Claire Mercer, the wife of Jason Mercer, who died on a smart motorway in South Yorkshire, welcomed the government's move but pledged to continue pushing for the hard shoulder to return on every road.

She said: “It's great, it's very good news.

“I'm particularly happy that it's been confirmed that the routes that are in planning, in progress, have also been cancelled. I didn't think they'd do that.

“So it's good news, but obviously it's the existing ones that are killing us. And I'm not settling for more emergency refuge areas.

“So it's half the battle, but we've still got half the battle to go.”

“I'm relieved the Government has finally listened to motorists and common sense, but this announcement is long overdue and I need to see the detail before celebrating,” said Sarah Champion, the Labour MP for Mr Mercer's Rotherham constituency.

“Will the government be returning the hard shoulder on existing conversions? Will the schemes currently in construction be restored? Why now when two parliamentary select committee inquiries, their own review and countless campaigns by family members of those who died on these death traps wasn't enough to persuade them.”

“We have had enough coroners passing down their deadly and heartbreaking judgments where the lack of a hard shoulder has contributed to deaths,” AA president Edmund King said.

“At last the Government has listened and we are delighted to see the roll-out of 'smart' motorways scrapped …

“We would also like to see the hard shoulder reinstated on existing stretches in due course.”

RAC road safety spokesman Simon Williams said: “Our research shows all lane running smart motorways are deeply unpopular with drivers so we're pleased the Government has finally arrived at the same conclusion.

“It's now vitally important that plans are made for making the hundreds of existing miles of these types of motorway as safe as possible.”

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “We want the public to know that this Government is listening to their concerns.

“Today's announcement means no new smart motorways will be built, recognising the lack of public confidence felt by drivers and the cost pressures due to inflation.”