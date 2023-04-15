Rishi Sunak to return to Belfast for Good Friday Agreement event

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will travel back to Belfast this week for a second week of events to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

He will visit Northern Ireland's capital on Wednesday, where he will acknowledge the “courage, imagination and perseverance” of those involved in the agreement during the closing keynote speech at the Queen’s University ‘Agreement 25’ conference.

In the evening, the Prime Minister will host inspiring young people who have promoted reconciliation in their communities at a gala dinner.

He will also meet key architects of the agreement, along with Irish and US representatives, during the trip, his fifth visit to Northern Ireland since he has been in office.

The Prime Minister said: “This week we continue to acknowledge the courage, imagination and perseverance of those who built the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement.

“It gives me great pleasure to meet some of the leading architects of peace and to commemorate those who are no longer with us.

“It is a tribute to the 1998 Agreement that we also see a younger generation of inspirational people across Northern Ireland today. Those who volunteer time and effort to actively make their communities stronger.

“So this week I will also pay tribute to young people who have continued to heal the wounds of a dark and difficult past, and those who came before them and set the groundwork for a better future.”

The Queen’s University ‘Agreement 25’ conference starts on Monday and will include speeches, panel discussions, plenary sessions and events including former and current political leaders.

Mr Sunak’s visit follows US President Joe Biden’s trip to Belfast last week, when he urged Northern Ireland to “sustain the peace”.

“It’s up to us to keep this going. To keep building on the work that has been done every day for the last 25 years,” Mr Biden said.

“To sustain the peace, unleash this incredible economic opportunity, which is just beginning.”