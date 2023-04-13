UK recovers half of £2m lost in energy grants fraud after former Cambridge don repays

A former Cambridge don, who stole £2 million of taxpayers' money by applying for government energy grants, has been ordered to repay £1 million in assets.

British Iranian, Ehsan Abdi Jalebi, had been jailed for four years in 2018 after falsely claiming millions from a UK green energy project.

He claimed the funds were being spent on a secret wind turbine project in Iran which he had since destroyed.

But in reality he was using the grant money to fund a lavish lifestyle which included investing in property and the lease of a Maserati sports car.

His fraud came to light after Border Force officers discovered £100,000 hidden in boxes of chocolate as he tried to board a flight to Tehran from London's Heathrow Airport.

The National Crime Agency discovered he was falsifying documents to secure government grants to his company Wind Technologies Ltd.

Investigators discovered that companies affiliated to him had made a series of grant applications to the Department of Energy and Climate Change and Innovate UK for the purpose of funding research.

He also used the bank accounts of some of his doctorate students to receive what were known as ‘studentship payments’ from the companies, with the money then being transferred to his personal accounts.

The Crown Prosecution Service applied for a Confiscation Order in August 2021 where it was established that Mr Jalebi, 42, had amassed a criminal benefit of £2,095,928.

He was ordered to repay £1,055,977.78 based on available assets, with a seven-year default sentence if he failed to pay.

The NCA’s Asset Confiscation Enforcement team commenced international enquiries with Iranian authorities based on suspicions that Jalebi had assets there which resulted in him selling assets and transferring £988,411 to the UK exchequer.

It is understood he was developing a £900,000 property in Iran.

In addition, he has paid a further £60,000 from the proceeds of a house sale in Trumpington, Cambridgeshire.

British Iranian, Ehsan Abdi Jalebi, tried to conceal £100,000 in chocolate boxes while boarding a flight to Tehran from London. Photo: NCA

“This is a hugely significant result and demonstrates the agency’s ability to recover criminal assets even under challenging circumstances, such as where they are held abroad," said Rob Burgess, Head of Asset Denial at the NCA.

“We have demonstrated our drive and ability to pursue continuous enforcement activity against those subject to Confiscation Orders to ensure they do not retain the proceeds of their crime.”

Cynthia Caiquo, CPS Proceeds of Crime Legal Manager, said the recovered money will be used to fund future green projects.

“Jalebi stole government money, which was intended to provide green energy and help improve the environment," Ms Caiquo said.

“Through our work with international jurisdictions we were able to secure the repatriation of £1m, which has now been returned to fund future projects.”