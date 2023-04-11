Petrol bombs thrown at police in Derry ahead of Joe Biden's Northern Ireland visit

Police in Derry have appealed for calm as scenes of violence against law enforcement agents during a republican parade were condemned by politicians across Ireland.

During the Derry 1916 Easter Rising commemoration, a number of missiles were hurled by young people at a Police Service of Northern Ireland Land Rover while officers were monitoring the event.

Masked men in paramilitary-style dress formed a colour party carrying the Irish flag and a host of republican flags.

As the parade progressed towards the City Cemetery, the police Land Rover came under attack, with masked youths throwing petrol bombs and firing fireworks before it drove off in flames.

The parade culminated at the republican plot in the cemetery, where speeches were heard.

One speaker described the event as “respectful and dignified, paying homage to the revolutionary heroes of 1916 and all the republican dead”.

Derry City and Strabane area commander Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard said: “What we saw develop this afternoon in Creggan was incredibly disheartening.

“As the parade was unnotified, police were in attendance with a proportionate policing operation.

“Sadly, before the parade even started, we observed young people in the vicinity making petrol bombs to throw at police.”

Shortly after the parade commenced, he continued, petrol bombs and other objects were thrown at the police vehicle.

“This was a senseless and reckless attack on our officers who were in attendance in the area in order to comply with our legal duties,” Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard added.

“As participants at the parade made their way out of the City Cemetery, they removed their paramilitary uniforms under the cover of umbrellas and burnt them.”

Organisers of this parade had communicated in advance their desire to have a respectful and dignified event, he said.

“There can be no place for this type of criminal activity. It is not wanted nor welcomed by the vast majority of people across the city,” Chief Superintendent Goddard continued.

“During today’s policing operation, we deployed evidence-gathering resources, and obtained footage which will now be reviewed as part of an investigation into potential offences under the Terrorism Act 2000.

“As we head into this evening, we would appeal for calm, and welcome support from those with influence to help prevent any further disorder in the city this evening.”

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill described the violent scenes as “deplorable”.

“Twenty-five years on from the Good Friday Agreement this needless street disorder in Derry has no place in our society,” she said.

“As political leaders, we must stand united, appealing to all those concerned to end these attacks and refrain from further threats of violence, whether in Derry or North Down.

“This type of illegal and anti-community activity is deplorable and out of step from wider community and public opinion.

“Our focus is on the future and on the future of our young.

“This society is moving forward and peace and stability will prevail.”

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said he hoped the situation would quickly calm down.

“It is very, very disappointing that people have gone ahead with a march that has not been notified to the police,” he told the BBC.

“Hopefully it will calm down very quickly and the police can get about their business because they are there to protect all communities across Northern Ireland.”

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood said the “senseless violence” is the last thing the people of Derry want to see.

“It was wrong 25 years ago and it is wrong now,” he said.

“The saddest part of this spectacle is that young people with no memory or experience of the violence of our past are being manipulated and abused by people with no vision for the future.

“Those whipping our kids into a frenzy and sending them out to attack the police have nothing to offer the people of Derry and this city will continue to reject them.”

DUP MLA Gary Middleton tweeted: “Another clearly co-ordinated attack on the PSNI.

“The parade was illegal from the outset. This reckless behaviour is an attempt to cause harm not only to PSNI officers but to our communities as well. There must be swift action to bring those responsible to justice.”

“Absolute wasters. Sent out to riot by men sitting in pubs acting the big lads,” Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said.

Alliance Party MLA Kellie Armstrong tweeted: “Disgraceful. The actions of some who want to drag NI back to dark days is abhorrent.”

Disgraceful. The actions of some who want to drag NI back to dark days is abhorrent.

Irish Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney also tweeted his support for the PSNI.

“So called dissident republicans have nothing to offer our society, north or south,” he said.

“A tiny minority of thugs seeking headlines, wanting to take Northern Ireland backwards.”

Full support for the PSNI in the face of violent attacks. So called dissident republicans have nothing to offer our society, north or south.

Last week, senior police warned of the potential for disorder at the event.

Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said the force received “strong” intelligence that dissidents were planning to launch terror attacks against officers on the bank holiday.

Police increased security measures in response to the parade.

Groups marched in west Belfast and other areas in Northern Ireland across the Easter weekend as part of an annual public marking of the anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising against British rule across the island of Ireland.

Most parades were lawful and passed without incident.

However, police are investigating a masked colour party which led a parade in Falls Road in west Belfast organised by the Irish Republican Socialist Party on Sunday.

Parade participants were issued with warnings and footage was gathered by police, who will review it as part of an investigation into potential terrorism offences.