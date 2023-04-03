Tributes paid to 'inspirational' Tory Nigel Lawson after reported death

Tributes have poured in for Conservative former chancellor Nigel Lawson after his reported death at the age of 91.

The former MP was Margaret Thatcher’s chancellor from 1983 until his resignation in 1989, before sitting in the House of Lords as Baron Lawson of Blaby until his retirement in December.

Having been editor of influential right-wing magazine The Spectator, he entered the House Commons in 1974 as the representative for Blaby in Leicestershire and stayed there until 1992.

The Telegraph first reported his death and his family are yet to comment.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak led tributes, saying Mr Lawson was "transformational" and an "inspiration".

"One of the first things I did as chancellor was hang a picture of Nigel Lawson above my desk," Mr Sunak wrote on Twitter.

"He was a transformational chancellor and an inspiration to me and many others.

"My thoughts are with his family and friends at this time."

Lord Lawson was described by Boris Johnson as a “giant” of Tory politics, and by Foreign Secretary James Cleverly as a “true statesman”.

“Nigel Lawson was a fearless and original flame of free-market Conservatism," Mr Johnson said.

"He was a tax-cutter and simplifier who helped transform the economic landscape and helped millions of British people achieve their dreams.

“He was a prophet of Brexit and a lover of continental Europe. He was a giant. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Mr CLeverly said: “Sad news that Nigel Lawson has died.

“A true statesman. His contributions to this nation will not be forgotten.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said on Twitter: "Saddened to learn of the passing of Nigel Lawson.

"He was a giant who changed the political weather, a lodestar for Conservatives, and a kind man always generous with his wisdom.

"My thoughts and prayers are with his family."

Conservative Party chairman Greg Hands said: “Am sad to learn of the passing of Nigel Lawson.

“He was active in Conservatives politics until very recently, and will be remembered for his clarity of thinking, commitment to free market economics and willingness to challenge orthodoxies.”

Former chancellor Sajid Javid said: “Very saddened to hear this. One of Britain’s greatest public servants, especially as chancellor.