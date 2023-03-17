Boris Johnson re-selected for Uxbridge seat by Conservatives

Boris Johnson will again stand as a candidate in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency after the Conservative Party re-elected him to the seat he has held since 2015.

There has been recent speculation that the former prime minister might try for a safer seat before the next general election.

“I can confirm Boris Johnson has been reselected as the Conservative candidate in Uxbridge and South Ruislip,” a Tory spokesman said.

While Mr Johnson holds a 7,000-vote majority, his seat is regarded as a target for Labour at the next election.

His allies have always rejected any suggestion that he would seek a new or safer seat.

Since leaving office last September, Mr Johnson has declared more than £1 million ($1.2m) in speaking fees.

He has also made public interventions since leaving Downing Street, this month criticising the deal with the EU in which Prime Minister Rishi Sunak agreed to replace some of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“Tonight the Uxbridge and South Ruislip selection committee adopted Boris Johnson as our parliamentary candidate," the Uxbridge and South Ruislip Conservative Association said.

“We look forward to continuing to work alongside him to deliver for the residents and communities within the constituency, where he has strong connections and involvement.

“His commitment to deliver a new Hillingdon Hospital for Uxbridge and South Ruislip residents remains at the forefront of his work as our local MP.”