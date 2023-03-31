Britain strikes its biggest post-Brexit trade deal with Indo-Pacific group

The UK will join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a free trade area of 11 countries spanning the Indo-Pacific, the Prime Minister announced on Friday.

The agreement follows two years of intense negotiations by the Department for Business and Trade and will put the UK at the heart of a substantial group of economies.

Britain is the first European member of the CPTPP and first country to join since the bloc was created.

The UK would not have been able to join as a member of the EU and the government aims to maximise its new post-Brexit trade freedom to drive jobs and growth across the country.

The last legal and administrative steps will now be taken for the UK to formally sign.

“We are at our heart an open and free-trading nation, and this deal demonstrates the real economic benefits of our post-Brexit freedoms,” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said.

“As part of CPTPP, the UK is now in a prime position in the global economy to seize opportunities for new jobs, growth and innovation.

“Joining the CPTPP trade bloc puts the UK at the centre of a dynamic and growing group of Pacific economies, as the first new nation and first European country to join.

“British businesses will now enjoy unparalleled access to markets from Europe to the South Pacific.”

The bloc is home to more 500 million people and will be worth 15 per cent of global GDP when Britain joins.

It is estimated that joining will boost the UK economy by £1.8 billion ($2.2 billion) in the long run, with wages also forecast to rise by £800 million compared to 2019 levels.

Being part of CPTPP will support jobs and economic growth across the country, the government says.

More than 99 per cent of UK exports to CPTPP countries will now be eligible for zero tariffs, including key goods such as cheese, cars, chocolate, machinery, gin and whisky.

Total UK exports to CPTPP countries were already worth £60.5 billion in the 12 months to the end of September and are set to grow.

The UK’s leading services industry could also benefit from reduced red tape and greater access to growing Pacific markets with an appetite for high-quality UK products.

The agreement protects Britain’s vital industries and entities, including agriculture and the National Health Service, while it upholds the UK’s high standards on animal welfare and food safety, the government said.

“This is an important moment for the UK," Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch said. "Our accession to CPTPP sends a powerful signal that the UK is open for business and using our post-Brexit freedoms to reach out to new markets around the world and grow our economy.

“Joining CPTPP will support jobs and create opportunities for companies of all sizes and in all parts of the UK.

The government views membership to the block as a gateway to the wider Indo-Pacific region, which has 60 per cent of the world’s population.

The region is also set to account for the majority (54 per cent) of global economic growth and around half of the world’s billion middle-class consumers in the decades to come.