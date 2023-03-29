Humza Yousaf sworn in as Scotland's First Minister

Humza Yousaf has been sworn in as Scotland's sixth First Minister.

The 37-year-old took the oaths of office at the Court of Session on Wednesday after winning the SNP leadership on Monday and being voted First Minister on Tuesday by his fellow MSPs in Holyrood.

Flanked by Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC and accompanied by his family, Mr Yousaf pledged allegiance to the king, and promised to serve him in the office of First Minister and as the Keeper of the Scottish Seal.

Read more Humza Yousaf: The man on a mission to inspire Scottish independence

The oath was administered by Lord Carloway, the Lord President, who heads up the judiciary in Scotland.

Lord Carloway told the new First Minister a “successful democratic system” must be governed by the rule of law and can only be exist “if the government affords adequate protection to the judiciary from unwarranted attack”.

He later arrived at Bute House, where he was joined by his family on the steps of the First Minister's official residence and greeted his neighbours at next door, The Georgian House, on Charlotte Square.

Humza Yousaf is sworn in as First Minister of Scotland — in pictures

Expand Autoplay Humza Yousaf, with his wife Nadia El Nakla, daughter Amal, three, and step-daughter Maya arrives at Bute House, Edinburgh, for his swearing-in as Scotland's First Minister. All pictures: PA

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville was the first person to arrive at Bute House as Mr Yousaf begins to make cabinet appointments.

Entering Bute House, Ms Somerville did not say if she was staying in the same role, but confirmed to waiting journalists the coffee she was carrying was a latte.

She was followed by Net Zero Secretary Michael Matheson, who would not say if he was moving jobs. Scottish newspapers reported on Wednesday he would be taking over from the First Minister as Scottish health secretary.

The minister was tight lipped but waved to journalists waiting at Bute House.

On Tuesday, he shared images of himself leading Ramadan prayers with his family on his first night at Bute House, the historic home of power in Edinburgh.