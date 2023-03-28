Humza Yousaf becomes Scotland's First Minister

Humza Yousaf has been confirmed as Scotland’s First Minister following a vote by his fellow members of the Scottish Parliament.

The appointment was rubber-stamped in Holyrood on Tuesday afternoon.

The SNP leader won the vote with the support of his own MSPs and the backing of the Scottish Greens, giving him a majority.

All three opposition leaders stood against him in the ballot.

Mr Yousaf received 71 votes, compared to the Leader of the Scottish Conservative Party, Douglas Ross, who garnered 31 votes; Scottish Labour leader, Anas Sarwar, who received 22 votes; and Scottish Liberal Democrat leader, Alex Cole-Hamilton, who obtained four votes.

Speaking in support of his nomination ahead of the vote, Mr Yousaf referred to the fact that both he and Mr Sarwar are of Pakistani Muslim heritage.

“It's also quite a signal of the progress that we have made as a country, as well as a parliament, that two of the candidates putting themselves forward are from minority ethnic communities,” he said.

“That the majority of MSPs in this Parliament belong to parties led by two people of colour, two people of the Muslim faith.

“The fact that no one bats an eyelid at this tells me we are making progress in our nation for which we should all be very, very proud.”

He said his government would “listen carefully and pay respect” to the views of all MSPs while standing up to any attempts to “undermine devolution”.

And he said he “firmly believed” that Scotland’s best days lie in front of it.

Mr Yousaf, 37, clinched the Scottish National Party’s leadership on Monday in a narrow victory, gaining 52 per cent of the votes cast by 50,490 of its members.

He is the youngest First Minister since devolution reforms created the Scottish parliament in 1999.

“We should all take pride in the fact that today we have sent a clear message that your colour of skin, or your faith, is not a barrier to leading the country we all call home,” Mr Yousaf said in his victory speech.

Promising to be a leader “for all of Scotland”, he pledged to “kick-start” a civic movement that would “ensure our drive for independence is in fifth gear”.

“We will be the generation that delivers independence for Scotland,” he said.

He will be sworn in at a ceremony on Wednesday, following formal approval from King Charles III — whom republican Mr Yousaf wants to dislodge in favour of an elected head of state for Scotland.

Mr Yousaf, who was born and raised in Glasgow to parents of Pakistan heritage, is the first Muslim in the post of Leader of the SNP and Scotland, meaning for the first time, there are now men of Asian heritage running Scotland, the UK and Ireland.

The shift in Scottish politics followed Nicola Sturgeon's surprise resignation announcement last month after more than eight years at the helm.

Ms Sturgeon, 52, said she was quitting because she felt unable to give “every ounce of energy” to the job.

But it followed a difficult period for her government, during which support for independence has slipped.

Recent surveys show around 45 per cent of Scots support Scotland leaving the UK — the same tally recorded in a 2014 referendum which London insists settled the matter for a generation.

Mr Sturgeon tendered her resignation as First Minister to the king earlier on Tuesday and left Bute House for the final time.

As she walked down the stairs of the building, adorned with pictures of the first ministers who occupied the building previously, a nail could be seen protruding from the wall, ready for the picture of her successor.

Ms Sturgeon said on Tuesday that being first minister was “the privilege of a lifetime”, adding: “As the first woman to hold this office, I am proud to demit it knowing that no girl in our country is in any doubt that a woman can hold the highest office in the land.

“My congratulations go to Humza Yousaf who, subject to parliamentary process and appointment by His Majesty the King, will become the first person from a minority ethnic background to lead our country as its First Minister — and in doing so will reiterate the powerful message that it is a role that any young person in Scotland can aspire to.”