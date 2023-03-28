Tory rebellion over migration bill partially defused by promise of talks

A rebellion by Tory MPs seeking amendments to the controversial Illegal Migration Bill has been partially defused after the UK government agreed to talks with those wanting to toughen up the controversial proposals.

Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick said he would “engage closely” with Tory colleagues to ensure the final bill “meets the requirements of all on our side of the House”.

A group of right-wing Tory MPs says the bill does not go far enough, with some calling for ministers to take the UK out of the European Convention on Human Rights to drive through tighter border controls and prevent them being stifled by the courts.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the House of Commons on Monday to protest against the bill.

The demonstration, organised by the campaign group Stand Up To Racism, took place in Parliament Square as MPs debated the legislation inside the chamber.

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn spoke to protesters alongside four members of the Socialist Campaign Group of MPs.

In between speeches protesters chanted slogans and carried banners calling for refugees to be welcomed and for Home Secretary Suella Braverman to resign.

Home Office minister Chris Philp said Ms Braverman is in discussion with Tory rebels seeking to amend the bill.

A series of amendments have been tabled by MPs, some intended to toughen up the legislation, while others want ministers to open up safe and legal routes for asylum seekers to enter the UK.

“As I understand it, she (Ms Braverman) is discussing these various amendments with MPs. I am sure she is in listening mode as always,” Mr Philp told Sky News.

“But this bill is a well-designed, well-constructed bill designed to stop the boats which the public expect the government to do.”

Mr Philp played down suggestions that the government could accept amendments to the billto establish more options for asylum seekers.

“This country has a lot of safe and legal routes established already,” he told LBC radio.

“In terms of creating more, my own view is that we should fix the illegal immigration problem first, stop the boats, as the Prime Minister has committed, and then we can add in these additional and safe and legal routes.”

Mr Philp also said he does not expect Conservative MPs seeking to strengthen the bill to put their amendments to a vote this week.

“My understanding is that the various amendments to strengthen the Bill aren't going to be pushed to a vote today or tomorrow,” he told TalkTV.

“They are being discussed between those people who proposed the amendments and the government, and the Home Secretary in particular. I know the Home Secretary is keen to make sure this bill is effective.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said he is determined to ensure that legislation to stop the migrant small boat crossings is “robust and effective” while remaining compliant with the UK's obligations under international law.