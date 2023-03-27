BA forced to cancel flights as Heathrow Airport caps passenger numbers

British Airways has reduced its flight schedule due to planned strikes by Heathrow Airport employees during the Easter holiday weekend, the airline said on Monday.

"Following Heathrow's requirement for us to reduce the number of passengers travelling during the period of its employees' proposed strike action, we've regrettably had to make a small number of adjustments to our schedule," British Airways, owned by IAG, said in a statement.

"We've apologised to customers whose travel plans have been affected and have offered them a range of options."

The statement followed a BBC report that the airline was looking to cancel 32 flights a day to and from Heathrow from March 31, the start of the Easter holidays in the UK.

"We will not let these unnecessary strikes impact the hard-earned holidays of our passengers. Our contingency plans will keep the airport operating as normal throughout," a Heathrow representative said.

Airlines have been aware that Heathrow may step in and order them to stop selling tickets over the busy holiday period.

The strike action by more than 1,400 Heathrow security guards will last for 10 days from March 31.

Talks failed to reach an agreement, the airport announced on Friday. Heathrow said it had offered a 10 per cent pay increase and further enhancements based on feedback from workers.

The strike means there will be fewer security officers available to search passengers, crew, catering and cargo. Heathrow said it had contingency plans to deal with the walkout.

A Heathrow representative said: “These strikes are completely avoidable and not supported by the majority of Unite members at Heathrow.

“We are taking action to minimise the impact on those who have already booked, including asking airlines to open flexible booking policies and to put a hold on the sale of new tickets on strike days.

“We urge Unite to do the right thing. Passengers do not deserve unnecessary disruption over Easter and colleagues deserve the 10 per cent pay increase that's on the table.”

Airlines have been in touch with Heathrow over the possible effect of the strike.

A representative from Etihad Airways has said passengers booked on flights from London Heathrow, or those transiting the airport to onward flights between Friday, March 31 and Sunday, April 9 were being advised of the industrial action planned by security workers that will affect all airlines using the airport.

The action does not effect Etihad customers “ending their journey at Heathrow”, the representative said.

Other airlines have been reviewing the data with Heathrow before making decisions to stop ticket sales in the affected window.