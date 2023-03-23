Albanian PM hits out at UK's 'disgraceful' rhetoric about his citizens before Sunak talks

Albania’s Prime Minister has accused the UK government of “putting an ethnic seal on criminals” by stereotyping people from his nation as lawbreakers.

Speaking hours before his first meeting with Rishi Sunak at No 10 Downing Street, Edi Rama said politicians’ singling out of Albanians in debates on the migrant crisis had been a “very low point” in bilateral relations.

Mr Rama said it was disgraceful for members of Mr Sunak’s government, particularly Home Secretary Suella Braverman, to target Albanians, among other nationalities.

Ms Braverman has repeatedly chosen to hone in on Albanians when criticising those who arrive in the UK via illegal means. She lamented a “surge in the number of Albanian arrivals” in the UK via the Channel and agreed with a Tory backbencher who brought up “Albanian criminals” during a debate on illegal migration.

Mr Rama hit out at Ms Braverman’s choice of language during his first official visit to the UK on Thursday.

“We refuse, and will always refuse, to have a mix between criminals and the Albanians as such,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme. “Giving to the crime an ethnic seal is by itself a crime.”

“Unfortunately, we have seen ourselves and our community being singled out in this country for purposes of politics and it has been [a] very, very disgraceful moment for British politics,” he added.

Asked to pinpoint the areas of contention, he said: “I mean exactly what has been spoken out by members of [Mr Sunak’s] cabinet, starting from the home secretary, and then I mean exactly what has been developing as singling out the whole community.”

He emphasised the contribution that members of the Albanian expat community make to the British economy, saying they are “driving, constructing, cooking, even singing for you guys”.

Mr Rama said it is important that “some rotten apples do not define the Albanian community here nor our relations”.

But he said while the rhetoric had led to a “very low point in our relations”, he insisted he was “very satisfied” with Mr Sunak during his dealings with him so far. Mr Rama said he would wait until meeting him in person later today to form an opinion on the UK leader.

More than half of illegal migrants who claimed to be victims of modern slavery in the first half of 2022 were Albanians, according to figures.

Albania's ambassador to the UK, Qirjako Qirko, last year told The National that the words used by British politicians in referring to Albanians had sparked a "wave of discrimination" towards expats from his country.

Under Mr Sunak's Illegal Immigration Bill, anyone who arrives in the UK illegally will be banned from lodging claims under the modern slavery system.

Tory MP Tim Loughton previously told The National the UK had been "too soft" on illegal arrivals from Albania by accepting their asylum applications. He said Tirana "owes Britain an apology" for the huge numbers of citizens arriving on UK shores illegally.