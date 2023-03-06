Boris Johnson nominates his father for a knighthood

Boris Johnson has put his father Stanley forward for a knighthood as part of his resignation honours list, reports say.
The former prime minister, who left office last September, has nominated Stanley Johnson for the honour, The Times reports.
“We don’t comment on honours," a representative for Mr Johnson said.
The PA news agency has contacted Stanley Johnson for comment.
Any honour for him would raise questions for the former Conservative leader.
Boris Johnson faced accusations of cronyism in 2020, after he nominated his brother Jo Johnson for a peerage.
Boris Johnson delivers farewell speech at 10 Downing Street - in pictures
In 2021, senior Conservative MP Caroline Nokes and a journalist publicly accused Stanley Johnson, a former MEP, of touching them at Conservative party conferences.
Ms Nokes, chairwoman of the House of Commons women and equalities committee, accused Stanley Johnson of forcefully smacking her on the backside and making a vulgar comment at the Conservative Party conference in 2003.
Stanley Johnson later said that he had “no recollection” of either incident.