UK preparing new migrant laws to cut channel crossings

New measures to curtail the number of migrant boats sailing across the English Channel to land asylum seekers in the UK are being urgently considered.

Legislation promised as part of the UK Government’s efforts to tackle illegal migration could come as soon as Tuesday.

There has been a massive rise in the number of migrants entering the UK who have made the dangerous voyage, often in unseaworthy vessels, across the English Channel, one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world.

The spike in migrant numbers is a major political priority for the ruling Conservative party.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman announced the plans late on Saturday to two newspapers.

“Illegal migration is not fair on British taxpayers, it is not fair on those who come here legally and it is not right that criminal gangs should be allowed to continue their immoral trade,” Mr Rishi told the Express.

“I’m determined to deliver on my promise to stop the boats. So make no mistake, if you come here illegally, you will not be able to stay.”

A life boat returns to the Port of Dover in England amid a rescue operation of a missing migrant boat.

The legislation is expected to make asylum claims inadmissible from those who travel to the UK on small boats.

It would see a duty placed on the Home Secretary to remove “as soon as reasonably practicable” anyone who arrives on a small boat to Rwanda or a “safe third country”.

Arrivals will also be prevented from claiming asylum while in the UK, with plans also to ban them from returning once removed.

“Enough is enough. The British people want this solved. They are sick of tough talk and inadequate action. We must stop the boats,” Ms Braverman told The Sun on Sunday.

“That's why myself and the prime minister have been working flat out to bring forward necessary and effective laws which will tackle this problem, once and for all,” she added.

Critics are worried that the plans will not reduce the number of people risking their lives to reach Britain.

Red Cross executive director of strategy Christina Marriott called the plans “extremely concerning”.

“The Home Office knows from its own research that this will also do little to prevent people risking their lives to seek safety,” she said.

“Again and again, we hear from people that they have no prior knowledge of the UK's asylum system, so making it harsher is not an effective strategy.”

Sonya Sceats, chief executive at Freedom from Torture, called the proposals “vindictive and dysfunctional”.

“This legislation will do nothing to reduce the number of deaths in the channel or the chaos and incompetence that blights our asylum system, nor will it guarantee sanctuary for those who need it.

“Instead, it will lead to more torture survivors being unfairly denied protection and potentially removed to Rwanda.”

The Government's plans have also been criticised by campaigners, with concerns about whether some of the policies are compatible with the European Convention on Human Rights.

The Rwanda scheme has been mired in legal challenges, and so far no flights carrying migrants to the Rwandan capital Kigali have departed.

The latest Home Office figures show 2,950 migrants have crossed the Channel already this year.

A record 45,756 people crossed the English Channel in 2022, according to official figures, which was about 60 per cent up on the 28,526 recorded for 2021.

In 2018, there were 299 people. In 2019 there were 1,843 and in 2020 the number rose again to 8,466, according to Home Office data.

Downing Street has said that the legislation will come in due course.