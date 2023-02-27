Why peregrine falcons ate fewer pigeons during London's Covid-19 lockdown

Peregrine falcons in London ate fewer pigeons during the Covid-19 lockdown, according to a study.

The research, published in British Ecological Society journal People and Nature, highlights the impact of human behaviour on urban predators.

Falcons were forced to change their diet away from pigeons due to a decrease in the number of birds being drawn in by discarded food waste or direct feeding.

Citizen scientists monitored 31 peregrine falcon nests in 27 UK cities over the course of three breeding seasons, with the first one during pandemic restrictions.

The overall pigeon population declined due to a ban on racing during the lockdown year in London and other UK cities, the study found.

In London, the diets of peregrine falcons during lockdown saw a 15 per cent decrease in pigeons, made up for by an increase of starlings and parakeets.

Brandon Mak, a King's College London PhD student, said the world is still learning about the consequences of lockdowns on wildlife.

Outside London, lockdown diets featured fewer starlings, while pigeons remained the dominant prey. The number of eggs, hatchlings and fledglings was also unaffected, suggesting the peregrines did not suffer food shortages.

The study — conducted by researchers from King’s College London and the University of Bristol — raises questions about how pest control may affect falcons and other predators.

It also highlights how reductions in pest species can force predators to switch prey or forage further from their nests, resulting in poorer nutrition and decreased energy.

“Our results indicate that peregrines in larger, highly urbanised cities like London may be more dependent on, and hence more vulnerable to changes in, human activities which support their prey populations, particularly feral pigeons,” said Brandon Mak, a King’s College London PhD student.

“The world is still learning about the consequences of lockdowns on wildlife, which promises to shed light on how human and animal lives are linked in our shared environments.”

The authors of the study hope to contribute to the Global Anthropause Raptor Research Network, which brings together similar research from the pandemic to better understand the consequences of lockdowns on wildlife.