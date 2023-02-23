Ukraine's UK ambassador says London can redouble Kyiv’s Nato bid

The UK can “double” the energy it is giving to support Kyiv’s bid to join Nato because it is no longer in the EU, the Ukrainian ambassador has suggested.

Although progress may be slower than Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would like, he wants to see his country join Nato and the EU in coming years.

With the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion on Friday, Ukrainian ambassador Vadym Prystaiko said the UK, a leading Nato member, could become a key voice backing Ukraine’s efforts to join the military alliance.

READ MORE Ukraine war anniversary: How European armies were caught unprepared

He suggested that unlike other Nato allies who are members of the EU, the UK could focus its energy on only one membership bid.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s administration remains a vocal backer of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defence is set to train Ukrainian pilots on Nato-standard aircraft, even if the possibility of Britain lending jets to Kyiv is a long-term prospect.

Mr Prystaiko was asked if he would like to see the UK become a key supporter of Nato membership for the country.

“We see that nation after nation is pledging the support for Ukraine in the EU and Nato," he said.

"There is not much we can have from you here in the EU support, but at least let’s double up on Nato.

“All of the energy the rest of the nations in Europe will have to waste on the [EU], you can use to promote us in Nato.

“What is important for us in Nato, that after the war is over, we will have to rebuild ourselves, expecting that this time Russians won’t come again and destroy and kill. Nato is important for us as a security umbrella.”

Drones and weapons supplied to Ukraine - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Turkeysold its Bayraktar TB2 armed drones to Ukraine. They can fly at an altitude of 7,500 metres and swoop down to attack targets. AFP

Mr Prystaiko said the organisation was reinvigorated and reinventing, and much more energetic than in the past.

“What we are offering Nato now is our contribution to the security — that’s what we as Ukraine can come up with," he said.

“We don’t need any arrangements, any constructs, just simple, simple membership as anybody else.”

Western allies in Nato and the EU have showed a reluctance to speed up accession, as there is believed to be little consensus within the military alliance about when and even how Kyiv’s ambition could be fulfilled.

The question of Nato membership for Ukraine brings complicated questions amid the West’s desire to avoid a wider war with Russia.

Ukraine officially applied for EU membership last February after war broke out, with candidate status granted in June.

Russia and Ukraine conflict latest - in pictures

Expand Autoplay A tank, seen left, fires a round in Soledar, a town in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. Reuters

But while EU leaders have been outspoken advocates for Ukraine, hopes in Kyiv of a rapid two-year timeline to membership are not considered to be realistic.

Ukraine is preparing to see off the latest offensive by Russian troops, with calls for western allies to quicken their military support.

Mr Prystaiko said the Ukrainians had an “easy and simple” plan to avoid a stalemate in the conflict, as he stressed the importance of continuing international support.

“It is probably a very good outcome of the first year of the war, that we managed to stop the second-biggest — allegedly — second-biggest army in the world and pushed them, in most of the areas, back," he said.

“Half of the territory which they managed to occupy is already liberated. So in a way it is not bad.

"Now we are trying to resupply, regroup. Unfortunately the Russians are trying to do the same.”

Ukraine becomes dark patch in night satellite images - in pictures

Expand Autoplay A satellite image showing the night radiance of Europe from space on November 23 shows Ukraine in almost total darkness. Photo: Nasa

Mr Prystaiko also said Ukraine was confident of keeping the UK's support in the war effort, regardless of who was in Downing Street.

He praised the “bipartisan” support across British politics for his country.

Mr Prystaiko, who met Labour leader Keir Starmer and other party figures this week, said Ukrainians understood that governments change and prime ministers can come and go.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson still holds the affection of many in Ukraine for his wholehearted support since the outbreak of the war, with his departure from office last year prompting some concerns that British backing could soften.

But in his visit to London this month, Mr Zelenskyy met Mr Sunak and heaped praise on the British response since last February.

Mr Prystaiko also praised the united front shown by British politicians.

Putin: The West is threatening Russia's existence with Ukraine war - video

Labour is polling far ahead of the Conservatives. A Labour victory at the next general election, in about 18 months, would see Mr Starmer leading the country’s response on Ukraine.

“We are quite happy by this bipartisan, multi-partisan support we have here,” Mr Prystaiko said.

Of his meeting with Labour, he said: “Even they told me that it is quite unusual for the internal politics when the parties are united around anything.

“That doesn’t mean we don’t have to explain our position; the position might be different in some things. But the core of the understanding is here.”

Of Mr Johnson, he said: “People do appreciate what he was doing, but at the same time people in the same intensity appreciate what has been done by the whole UK and they understand that now all decisions are taken in No 10 and there is a new prime minister there.

“So they do understand, they are not naive and they will appreciate whoever comes, the Conservatives, the Labour.

“We might also change our system. That is the beauty of democracy, we’re OK with that.”

US President Biden makes unannounced visit to Ukraine - video

Mr Prystaiko also praised the government’s welcome for Ukrainians fleeing the war, one year on.

About 160,000 Ukrainians have arrived in the UK as of February 13 under the Homes for Ukraine Scheme — where people are sponsored by a UK household for six months — and the Ukraine Family Scheme, for those with family already settled in the UK.

But concerns have emerged that some Ukrainian refugees in the UK are facing homelessness or destitution.

Mr Prystaiko said he was happy with the schemes.

“Your colleagues, Ukrainian journalists, are formulating this question differently: How come that a nation which has not much in common with us is supporting at such a level. Why?

“And you know most of the nations around the globe are supporting us through taxpayers’ money … Here it is different, people opening up their houses.

The Ukrainians are asking, why? What is that? How can we repay?”

Mr Prystaiko looked ahead to beyond the war and the place of his country in the world.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy makes rare foreign trip to the UK - video

“What we are telling Russians — let us write the new chapter here. Let’s draw the line. We will live our lives, you will live whatever you want to do.

“We don’t want to isolate ourselves, North Korean-style, which very unfortunately Russia is moving towards. We would like to be open and do the same as many nations.”

Also on Wednesday, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace praised the “dedication and determination” of Ukrainian soldiers being trained to operate British Challenger 2 tanks donated for the war against Russia.

Mr Wallace, who is a former soldier, met the troops training at Bovington Camp in Dorset.

“Britain is going to continue with you until the end," he said. "We are not in it for a period, we are in it until we defeat Russia in Ukraine and send them home.

“We will keep with you, and from Britain’s point of view the message to Russia is we are not giving up and we are not going away."

Vladimir Putin issues threat to West as more tanks sent to Ukraine - video

Mr Wallace told a Ukrainian commander: “I think your tactics are working alongside the bravery of your soldiers and it’s really showing the Russians. Keep doing it.”

After being driven by a Ukrainian soldier in a Challenger training tank, he said: “You can see their dedication.

"They are determined and their work ethos is extraordinary. They are here to do a job, which is to train with us to get back into the battle as soon as they can.”

Fifty-six Ukrainians are being trained by the British Army to operate the 14 Challenger 2 tanks being donated by the UK.

Mr Wallace said that the Challenger and other tanks being given by western countries had “better capabilities” than the equipment used by Ukraine.

“These tanks are not just about learning to drive them and fight them, it’s about learning to weave them together with armoured infantry to create a combined arms effect, which is how we fight at Nato, so that they can make a proper advance against the Russians," he said.

Everything you need to know about the Challenger 2 tank being sent to Ukraine - video

Mr Wallace said he would consider more donations of tanks to Ukraine.

“Let’s see how these get stitched together and become a combined force," he said. "I don’t rule anything out.”

He said that despite previously expressing his concerns that the British military had been “hollowed out”, the government was committed to the military.

“We are a pretty large army," Mr Wallace said. "We are running at 75,000 regulars with significant numbers of tanks and armoured vehicles.

"Yes, the Army needs to modernise, which is why £34 billion (£41bn) is going to be invested between now and 2032'.

“Ultimately, I don’t think we are going to be vulnerable for our hollowing out.

"Remember this is a conflict against Russia. If Russia is victorious in Ukraine we will be much, much more vulnerable and insecure than the rest of Europe.

“For about 30 years we have been losing a share of spending but the ambitions of government have grown and that stretch which we saw in the Iraq war, Afghanistan and the Pacific tilt in 2020 has to be paid for.

"You can’t have more appetite than you can stomach.

“And that stretch creates behaviour, meant things were hollowed out — ammunition, readiness levels — and Boris Johnson as prime minister and Rishi as chancellor recognised that in 2020, and for very the first time in 30 years we started to get more money.”

Mr Wallace said he was carrying out negotiations with the Treasury over increased funding in the next budget.

“With Russia on European borders behaving like it is, we have to be more active and we have to fix vulnerabilities," he said.

"Threat levels have changed, which means I have a budget pressure.”