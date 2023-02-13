Queen Consort Camilla tests positive for Covid

Queen Consort Camilla has tested positive for Covid-19 and has cancelled all public engagements for this week, Buckingham Palace said on Monday.

The wife of Britain's King Charles III had already pulled out of appointments scheduled for Tuesday because of what was initially described as “seasonal illness”.

“After suffering the symptoms of a cold, her majesty The Queen Consort has tested positive for the Covid virus,” said the palace statement.

“With regret, she has therefore cancelled all her public engagements for this week and sends her sincere apologies to those who had been due to attend them.”

On Wednesday, the royal couple were due to host a reception at Clarence House to celebrate the second anniversary of her online book club The Reading Room with authors and members of literacy charities.

The following day they were scheduled to attend a reception at Milton Keynes to celebrate it being awarded city status as part of the late Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations.

The queen consort had already pulled out of a visit to a school in Birmingham and a library in Telford, Shropshire, which were lined up for Tuesday.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said the queen consort was suffering from a “seasonal illness” and it was hoped new dates could be found soon for the postponed events.

A few hours later, the Covid result was announced and all this week's appointments cancelled.

The queen consort caught Covid early last year and had to cancel her appearance at a number of events.

Princess Anne deputised for her at the Cheltenham Festival last March. The queen consort also missed a Commonwealth event.