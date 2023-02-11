Man dies after double stabbing in London as deaths from knife crime reach 76-year high

A man has died and another remains in hospital after a double stabbing in London.

Officers were called to an east London hospital at about 4.30am, where two men had turned up with knife wounds following an incident in Hackney Wick.

A man aged 25 later died from his wounds, and officers were awaiting a formal assessment of the condition of a 24-year-old, the Metropolitan Police said.

They were stabbed in the area of White Post Lane, which has been cordoned off as forensic teams investigate. No arrests have been made.

In a separate incident overnight in London, a man was arrested on suspicion of murder after another died of stab wounds in Brixton.

Officers were called by the London Ambulance Service at about 1.30am on Saturday to a critically injured man at a flat in Hicken Road, south-west London.

The man, in his 50s, was taken to a London hospital with stab injuries and died a short time later.

Another man, also in his 50s, was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to a south London police station, where he remains in custody.

The deaths come after Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures showed that the number of people killed with a knife in England and Wales in 2021/22 was the highest in 76 years.

The ONS said the recent increase was driven by an 18 per cent rise in the number of male victims, from 184 to 218, in the 12 months to March 2022.