Mother pulled from earthquake rubble to be reunited with daughter

London firefighters have rescued a mother trapped in a building in Turkey, they said on social media on Friday.
Video showed the rescue crew, led by Edmonton fire station’s Dom Mabbett, lifting a Turkish woman through a tiny gap in a mountain of debris.
She is seen collapsing into the arms of rescuers and then being taken across the street to be reunited with her baby daughter.
A tweet by London Fire Brigade read: “This is the incredible moment our @UKISAR team helped reunite a mother & daughter four days after the #TurkeyEarthquake struck.
“Filmed yesterday in the centre of Hatay in #Turkey, it shows our firefighter Dom Mabbett from #Edmonton fire station help the woman to freedom.”
Updated: February 10, 2023, 3:18 PM