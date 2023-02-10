Mother pulled from earthquake rubble to be reunited with daughter

London Fire Brigade rescuers tweeted 'incredible moment' that they helped reunite a mother and daughter

Members of the London Fire Brigade saved a woman trapped after the earthquake in Turkey. Photo: London Fire Brigade / Twitter
Simon Rushton
Feb 10, 2023
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

London firefighters have rescued a mother trapped in a building in Turkey, they said on social media on Friday.

Video showed the rescue crew, led by Edmonton fire station’s Dom Mabbett, lifting a Turkish woman through a tiny gap in a mountain of debris.

She is seen collapsing into the arms of rescuers and then being taken across the street to be reunited with her baby daughter.

A tweet by London Fire Brigade read: “This is the incredible moment our @UKISAR team helped reunite a mother & daughter four days after the #TurkeyEarthquake struck.

“Filmed yesterday in the centre of Hatay in #Turkey, it shows our firefighter Dom Mabbett from #Edmonton fire station help the woman to freedom.”

Updated: February 10, 2023, 3:18 PM
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL