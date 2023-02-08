UK's Cleverly to discuss Ukraine and migration in Italy and Malta

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has announced a three-day visit to Italy and Malta, where he will call for closer co-operation on supporting Ukraine and address “illegal migration and criminal smuggling gangs”.

Mr Cleverly will meet Italian Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, in Rome to discuss work on preventing migrants from travelling to and around Europe illegally.

Italy is struggling with its own immigration problems as its location makes it one of the main destinations for people crossing the Mediterranean from North Africa.

During his visit to Malta, Mr Cleverly will urge the island nation to use its position on the UN Security Council to stand up for the rules-based international order after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

He, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch are expected in Italy as part of the annual Pontignano forum event.

“Italy and Malta are seen as gateways to Europe for many hundreds of thousands of desperate people seeking refuge from conflict and persecution," Mr Cleverly said.

“However, it is important that we stop illegal migration and criminal smuggling gangs, and instead ensure there are safe and legal routes.

“Over the next three days, I will discuss with my Italian and Maltese counterparts exactly how we tackle the problems of illegal migration that affect all our countries.

“We will also discuss how we accelerate support for Ukraine over the coming months by providing military, humanitarian and economic assistance.”

Malta holds the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council and Mr Cleverly will use his trip to Valletta to welcome the support the country has already provided to Ukraine, including medical assistance and the supply of generators.

The UK and Malta will sign a bilateral co-operation framework outlining a commitment to boost ties in trade, defence and culture.