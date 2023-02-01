Suspect in UK drive-by killing arrested in Morocco

One of the UK’s most wanted fugitives has been arrested in Morocco, police revealed on Thursday.

Nana Oppong, 42, a suspect in the drive-by murder of a man in south-east England, was detained when allegedly trying to enter the country using a fake passport.

He is a suspect in the murder of Robert Powell, 50, who was shot eight times outside a party near Harlow, Essex, in the early hours of June 13, 2020.

Mr Powell died in hospital the day after the shooting.

“Oppong's arrest came about after a sustained campaign to trace him and because of the vigilance of our Moroccan partners and support from Interpol,” said Steve Reynolds, UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) regional manager for Spain.

“This is another excellent result and shows once again that UK law enforcement does not give up on finding those who await justice in the UK.

“Working with our colleagues at home and abroad, we will continue to hunt those on the run.”

Detective Superintendent Stephen Jennings, leading the Essex Police investigation, said: “Numerous officers and staff across all agencies involved in this case have been working day and night to get justice for Robert's family.

“Our work continues and we won't stop until Nana Oppong is back in the UK and facing the courts.”

The NCA revealed details of the arrest on Wednesday.

Last year, Oppong featured in an NCA most wanted campaign to find 13 fugitives thought to be hiding in Spain and was made the subject of an Interpol red notice, which alerts police worldwide.

He was arrested after travelling from Spain to Morocco and is in custody while extradition proceedings are under way.