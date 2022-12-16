Migrants rescued from second sinking boat on same night four died in Channel

Migrants were rescued from a second sinking boat on the same night that four died in the English Channel, government officials said on Friday.

In the second incident, Border Force officers rescued 50 people, five of whom were pulled from the freezing water after their boat started to sink.

Kent Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the first incident on Wednesday, in which four migrants died and 39 were rescued from a capsized dinghy.

READ MORE Trafficking fears for Channel migrants seen jumping into waiting cars and vans

Police have been trying to identify the people who died and track down their relatives, the Kent force said.

Migrants on board the dinghy told fishermen they had paid £5,000 each to people smugglers to make the journey from France to the UK, according to media reports.

This week, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced more funding for the National Crime Agency to tackle organised immigration crime in Europe.

“This incident, tragically, highlights the dangers of these crossings, a high percentage of which are facilitated by organised criminal networks,” said the agency's director general Graeme Biggar.

Expand Autoplay A life boat returns to the Port of Dover in England amid a rescue operation of a missing migrant boat. Reuters

“They treat people as a commodity to be profited from and think nothing of putting them in incredibly dangerous situations. Working with our partners on both sides of the Channel, we are determined to find those responsible and bring them to justice.”

The agency is also involved in a French investigation into the deaths of at least 27 migrants in the Channel last year.

On Friday, Maj Gen Duncan Capps, a soon-to-be retired army officer, was named to lead a new unit being launched next year to crack down on crossings.

Maj Gen Capps, a former head of the army training college at Sandhurst, will take on the role from Daniel O'Mahoney.

Considered by officials to be an extremely experienced leader, Maj Gen Capps will head up the “small boats operational command” announced by Mr Sunak.

The “permanent, unified” unit will bring together military and civilian staff alongside the agency to co-ordinate “intelligence, interception, processing and enforcement”, Mr Sunak said.

There has been a sharp rise in refugees and asylum seekers arriving in the UK via the English Channel, crossing busy sea lanes in often unseaworthy boats.

More than 40,000 people — a new high — have arrived in England this year.

The number of crossings has increased exponentially each year. In 2021, 28,561 were detected making the journey, while in 2018, only 299 were recorded.

The vast majority of small boats crossing the Channel from northern France are intercepted by the British coastguard. Occupants are brought on board rescue vessels and taken to shore to be registered.