Four children in critical condition after falling through ice on UK lake in Solihull

Four children are in a critical condition after being pulled from water in Solihull, England, on Sunday, after falling through ice on a pond, emergency services said.

West Midlands Fire Service area commander Richard Stanton on Sunday evening said reports from the scene and social media said “children had been playing on the ice on a lake and had fallen through".

“When our firefighters arrived, a number of police officers and members of the public were in the water trying to reach and rescue the children," Mr Stanton said.

“Our crews entered the water, swam to the first child and our specialist-trained firefighters, including technical rescue, rescued three further children.

“The children were brought out of the water where they received immediate life-support care from firefighters and our ambulance colleagues.”

Cameron McVittie, a tactical commander with West Midlands Ambulance, said: “On being rescued, the four children were taken under blue lights to hospital with an advanced care team.

“Two were taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital and two to Heartlands in Birmingham. All four children were in critical condition on arrival.”

The four children were in cardiac arrest when they came out of the water and are on life support, Mr McVittie said.

"There’s no clinical updates at this stage. As stated, they were all in a critical condition on arrival at hospital,” he said.

“Unfortunately, the children in the water were in cardiac arrest and were receiving advanced life support en route to hospital."

Emergency personnel at the scene in Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst, Solihull after the children were pulled from the lake on Sunday. PA

Asked if they know how long the children were in the water for, he said: “Unfortunately not at this stage.”

West Midlands Police Supt Richard Harris said the force would not yet say whether the children were siblings or provide their gender.

“When the fire service arrived at the scene, we were made aware there were up to six people in the water," Mr Harris said.

“So after rescuing the four children, we have continued the search and rescue operation to confirm whether there were any more in the water.

Emergency workers at Babbs Mill Park in Solihull where the children were pulled from the lake. PA .

“The specialist medical advice we have been given on the scene, given the temperature of the water, given the age of those who entered the water and the amount of time they have been in there, this would no longer be a search and rescue operation."

It is understood that a police officer attending the scene is in hospital with mild hypothermia and is making a “full recovery”.