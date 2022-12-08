Property on a street of blue plaques for sale a stone's throw from Westminster

London is awash with spectacular properties and The National's London luxury property series showcases the best of them.

This month, the featured property lies in the heart of Westminster.

Featured property

Mansion House, SW1, offers above £30 million

The key details

Extending to more than 11,000 sq ft, the property features seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a 16-seat dining room, roof terrace and an indoor pool and spa.

There is an eight-person lift and accommodation for staff.

It is for sale via Engel and Volkers.

What's the story?

The grade 11 listed freehold home is a stone's throw from the Houses of Parliament.

Originally built as the headquarters of the North Eastern Railway, the building went on to serve as the headquarters of the British Liberal Democrats. But it has since been repurposed and refurbished as a private residence.

Designed by Horace Field in 1904, the agent said Mansion House was the “epitome of British elegance and design, offering the owner a front-row seat in the very heart of the establishment”.

What are the design features?

The property's facade is more than 15 metres wide, with an ornate gable, while grand stone pillars flank the heavy, wooden entrance doors.

Inside, dark-wood panels are set against light marble floors, high vaulted ceilings and a gilded glass dome, which towers over the main staircase reinforcing the grandeur and elegance of the property.

"The renovation of Mansion House represents the pinnacle of British design and craftsmanship having been guided by the same artisans who have worked at Windsor Castle and the Palace of Westminster,” said Alexander Broadfoot, private office adviser and sales director at Engel & Volkers.

The rooftop view from the house, which is located close to the Houses of Parliament. Photo: Engel and Volkers

“From the grand cupola to the sweeping main staircase and oak-panelled drawing room, the property is a bastion of architectural and interior design".

The first-floor drawing room, which is almost 10 metres wide and features five sash windows, is a short reach from a walk-in wine room.

In addition to the extensive living accommodation, the property includes an Italian garden, two terraces as well as a private spa, 10-metre pool, whirlpool, sauna and steam room and a fully equipped gym.

There is also a lift on hand to transport up to eight people throughout the building.

What the broker says

What makes the property stand out from the crowd?

It’s over 11,000 sq ft. On top of that it is worth mentioning, it is very rarely seen, a 15-metre wide facade, which is an enormous frontage for the house.

It’s never actually been on the market. There was an off-market campaign by the owner. It’s never been listed with an agent. I guess they’ve had a network of brokers they might have dealt with in the past but the property has been rented out previously, with one long tenancy, which is why we find ourselves several years later now looking for a buyer. And it had a short let recently. It was a Silicon Valley entrepreneur who was paying £50,000 (£61,235) a week.

What is Barton Street like?

It’s riddled with blue plaques, including T E Lawrence [of Lawrence of Arabia].

So it is full of history and certainly political history. That’s something that has been very appealing on the international market. If you are looking for a seat in the epicentre of British political power, then this is not a bad place to set yourself up from.

Has there been much interest?

We have had about 15 inquiries in the past 24 hours, which is really exciting for a property at this level. We have had two from the UK and from the US and China, I would say, the majority.

Alexander Broadfoot, Private Office Adviser, Sales Director, Engel & Volkers