UK protesters occupy British Museum and Scottish Power over rising energy bills

Campaigners were occupying buildings including the British Museum and energy company Scottish Power's headquarters on Saturday in protest against rising energy bills and “skyrocketing” levels of fuel poverty.

Members of the grass roots movements Don’t Pay UK and Fuel Poverty Action said campaigners had camped with blankets, sleeping bags and hot water bottles in the foyer of the Glasgow-based energy company at about 9am.

Another demonstration was planned for the British Museum in central London, where activists were also to protest against the museum’s sponsorship links with oil giant BP, according to Don’t Pay UK.

A third group was also expected to occupy the Westfield shopping centre in Stratford, East London.

Warm-up protests would involve “occupying a location to run an unauthorised warm bank and bring attention to skyrocketing rates of fuel poverty”, the group said.

It said the demonstrations were being held as part of a national day of action on fuel poverty, organised by Don’t Pay UK, Fuel Poverty Action and other climate and community organisations.

Other warm-up protests were planned for Manchester, Liverpool, Brighton and Bristol.

“No one should go cold in winter, yet what we’re seeing is a mass default on these extortionate energy bills and thousands set to freeze in their homes,” Neil Smith, a representative of the Don’t Pay UK campaign, said.

“While the government stands by, we’re coming together in our communities to fight back and keep each other warm.”