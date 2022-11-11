UK Remembrance Day services honour war dead in silence

The UK fell silent to remember its war dead on Remembrance Day — the first since Russia’s war in Ukraine brought refugees flowing across the continent.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly was in France for a commemoration service. Across the UK, workers took part in a two-minute silence.

Travellers at rail stations stopped after public address announcements at 10.59am.

At London’s Euston railway station, Labour leader Keir Starmer bowed his head and laid a wreath.

He joined services veterans and railway staff to hear tribute paid to those killed in two World Wars.

Salvation Army Captain Michael Kinnear played the Last Post before a two-minute silence was observed.

The stillness was broken only by the rustle of leaves in the trees and the passing of cars. The silence was followed by the playing of The Rouse.

“Today and forever, we will remember them,” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tweeted.

Mr Cleverly, who said Russia had “shattered” peace by waging war in Ukraine, was in Paris to attend a remembrance service hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester attended the National Memorial Arboretum Armistice Day Service in Staffordshire and services were held in London, Edinburgh, Belfast and Portsmouth.

In Edinburgh, depute lord provost Lezley Cameron joined veterans and serving personnel in the Garden of Remembrance.

A short open-air service was followed by the laying of wreaths before the One O'Clock Gun fired at 11am from Edinburgh Castle.

Mr Cleverly was in Paris with Chelsea pensioner war veterans raising funds in France for the armed forces.

“Since 1918, we have marked Armistice Day and paid tribute to the brave men and women who have served to give us peace,” he said.

“Yet, as we salute our troops this year, this peace has been shattered by a Russian aggressor. As we honour the war dead of the past, we also remember Ukraine's fight for freedom today.

“The UK stands steadfast with our friends and allies in defence of freedom and democracy in Ukraine, and I am proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with a historic ally in Paris today.”