Knifeman who killed Brussels police officer was on a terrorist watch list

A knifeman who killed a police officer in Brussels, Belgium, and injured a second was on a terrorist watch list, officials said on Friday.

The man, identified as Yassine M, had flagged down a patrol car and stabbed an officer in the neck before attacking his colleague at 7.15pm on Thursday.

Earlier that day, he entered a police station and made threats to officers.

On Friday, federal prosecutors said that he was on a watch list of potential extremists kept by Belgium's anti-terrorism agency.

The suspect was born in Brussels in 1990.

“The man was on the list of Ocad,” said Eric van der Sypt, a spokesman for the federal prosecutor’s office, referring to the organisation that assesses terrorism threats in Belgium.

Mr Van der Sypt said the suspect shouted “Allahu akbar” during the stabbing attack, which occurred near the usually busy Brussels Nord station after evening rush hour.

Brussels prosecutor spokeswoman Sarah Durant said the suspect had made “unhinged remarks” during a discussion with officers hours before the attack.

As he voluntarily asked for psychological help, he was not arrested and was instead sent to a hospital, which he left soon after.

After the stabbings, the suspect was almost immediately shot and wounded by another police officer.

The condition of the attacker was not disclosed, but authorities said that he was still in hospital on Friday and unable to be interrogated.

Belgian authorities kept the overall terrorist threat level at two out of a possible four, meaning the risk of an attack was medium.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo posted a message of condolence to the family and friends of the dead officer.

“Our police officers risk their lives every day to ensure the safety of our citizens,” he said.

“Today’s tragedy demonstrates this once again.

Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden said she was in contact with the Brussels mayor, police chief and security services to co-ordinate the response to the attack.

“Such violence against our people is unacceptable,” she said.

“Terrible drama and heartbreaking news. My thoughts are first and foremost with the next of kin, the members of the police zone, and the entire police organisation.”

Authorities faced criticism for not arresting the suspect when he made his initial threats to the police early on Thursday, but Ms Durant said procedures stipulate that he had to be taken by police to a hospital because he had asked for psychological help.

“Police remained there until hospital staff took over,” she said.

A few hours later, when police checked on his whereabouts, “it appears that the person had left the hospital”.

Brussels has suffered several attacks in the past decade, including suicide bombings in 2016 that killed 32 people and injured hundreds more in the Brussels and at the airport.