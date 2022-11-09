Rishi Sunak accused of cowering to 'bully' Gavin Williamson

Rishi Sunak insisted he was unaware of “any of the specific concerns” related to Sir Gavin Williamson’s tenure as defence secretary and chief whip after his resignation over bullying claims.

The prime minister said on Wednesday he “obviously” regrets bringing his ally back into the Cabinet as he faces questions over his judgment and what he knew at the time of the appointment.

Mr Sunak was aware of a complaint by former chief whip Wendy Morton but said he did not know about the “slit your throat” complaint by a civil servant while Mr Williamson led the Ministry of Defence or his behaviour while chief whip.

Mr Williamson resigned as minister without portfolio a fortnight after Mr Sunak appointed him, despite concerns about the MP who was twice sacked from the Cabinet in disgrace.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer used Prime Minister’s Questions to pressure Mr Sunak over how the allegedly bullied official felt at hearing him welcome the resignation “with great sadness”.

He delivered a blow to the prime minister by accusing him of cowering to “bully” Mr Williamson.

Mr Starmer argued that if the prime minister “cannot stand up to a run-of-the-mill bully” he has little chance of standing up to oil and gas giants.

Mr Sunak responded: “Unequivocally the behaviour complained of was unacceptable and it’s absolutely right that the right honourable gentleman has resigned.

“For the record I did not know about any of the specific concerns relating to his conduct as secretary of state or chief whip that date back some years.

“I believe that people in public life should treat others with consideration and respect and those are the principles that this Government will stand by.”

Mr Sunak’s denial was limited to the allegations not centring on Ms Morton’s complaint, which relates to Mr Williamson’s time as a backbench MP.

The Prime Minister added: “I obviously regret appointing someone who has had to resign in the circumstances.

“But I think what the British people would like to know is that when situations like this arise, that they will be dealt with properly.

“And that’s why it is absolutely right that he resigned and it’s why it is absolutely right that there is an investigation to look into these matters properly.

“I said my Government will be characterised by integrity, professionalism and accountability and it will.”

Mr Sunak’s judgement has this week been called into question by opposition MPs after it emerged he knew Mr Williamson was under investigation when he brought him back into government. Oliver Dowden, the chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, who has been described as Mr Sunak’s “right-hand man”, has confirmed the prime minister was aware of the complaint when he appointed Mr Williamson a minister of state without portfolio.

Earlier, a Cabinet minister claimed the prime minister did not know about “any specific allegations” against Mr Williamson when he handed him a role in government.

Gillian Keegan, the education secretary, said the prime minister possesses the “highest degree of integrity and judgment” despite bringing the twice-sacked minister back into government while knowing of a complaint against him.

Former chief whip Wendy Morton had reported expletive-laden messages Mr Williamson sent her as he complained about being refused an invitation to the queen’s funeral.

It then emerged Mr Williamson had been accused of bullying by a former official at the Ministry of Defence and engaged in “unethical and immoral” behaviour while he was chief whip.

MPs were doubting Mr Sunak’s political judgment for bringing him back into the Cabinet, while also reappointing Suella Braverman as home secretary after she was forced out for breaking the ministerial code.

Ahead of his appearance at Prime Minister’s Questions, Ms Keegan insisted Mr Sunak knew only about a “disagreement” between Mr Williamson and Ms Morton when handing him a role in the Cabinet Office.

“He didn’t know about any specific allegations, he hadn’t seen any text messages or anything like that,” she told LBC radio.