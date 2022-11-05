Riot police deployed following 'disturbance' at London detention centre

Police and riot teams have reportedly been deployed to Harmondsworth detention centre following an overnight disturbance.

It occurred after a power outage at the west London centre, a Home Office spokesperson told Sky News. No one has been reported injured, and power was still down at the site as of 9am local time.

It comes as the Home Office comes under fire over its treatment of migrants and asylum seekers held at detention centres, and Home Secretary Suella Braverman's claim of a migrant "invasion."

It withdrew an earlier claim that detainees "armed with various weaponry" left their rooms and entered the courtyard.

Work is currently under way to resolve the issue and the appropriate authorities have been notified and are on the scene, the Home Office added.

Around 100 inmates staged a protest in the courtyard after the power outage, The Guardian reported.

The protest halted a move of about 100 residents to the Manston processing centre in Kent, it added as authorities were preoccupied with the power outage.

No one held at the site is said to have left the premises, known as the Colnbrook immigration removal centre, located close to Heathrow Airport.

In July, a demonstration was held outside the centre over plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda.

The disturbance comes less than a week after a man threw petrol bombs at a migrant centre in the southern port town of Dover. The suspect was later found dead.

Dover is the focal point of British processing of asylum seekers as the country tries to curb the number of people trying to sail the dangerous English Channel route.

Expand Autoplay A person gestures through a fence at the immigration processing centre in Manston, Kent in southern England. Reuters

Nearly 40,000 have arrived in the UK so far this year after attempting the treacherous trip from France, crossing one of the world's busiest shipping lanes in dinghies and other small boats.

Conditions at Manston have also drawn ire.

The Refugee Council has called for "urgent action" to tackle conditions at the site, which is holding at least 1,000 people more than its capacity.

The situation in Manston is not what it should be,” cabinet minister Michael Gove said last week, adding the situation at the centre is "deeply concerning."