Pound bounces as British prime minister poised to scrap parts of mini-budget

The British pound rose markedly on foreign exchanges on Thursday as reports suggested government officials are locked in discussions centred around scrapping parts of the mini-budget.

Sterling surged 1.5 per cent to a one-week high of at $1.1267 against the dollar early in the afternoon on the belief British Prime Minister Liz Truss was on the verge of caving to pressure from MPs and economists to backtrack on her economic plan.

The currency fell to an almost two-week on Wednesday as investors awaited the Friday deadline for the Bank of England to end an emergency bond-buying programme.

However, it rebounded on the back of a Financial Times report that said the central bank had privately signalled to lenders that it was prepared to extend the programme if market conditions demanded it.

However, the central bank later officially repeated that its programme of temporary gilt purchases would end on Friday.

Reports on Thursday suggested that the Truss administration’s plan to keep corporation tax at the existing level was being reconsidered.

Legislators, including those from the ruling Conservative party, have publicly urged the prime minister to raise tax on companies to support households with rising food and energy costs.

The reports come less than three weeks after the tax-slashing, high-borrowing package sent financial markets into turmoil and caused the pound to slump to a 37-year low.

Ms Truss has already performed one U-turn, scrapping the plan to lower the 45-pence tax rate for people who earn more than £150,000 a year.

One area under the microscope is a plan to freeze the UK's corporation tax next year. Under a strategy set out by the previous Conservative administration, the levy on companies was due to rise to 25 per cent, from 19 per cent in April.

But scrapping that move was one of the key measures in Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s fiscal plans, which were announced September 23.

The package agitated markets, sending the pound at one point to a record low against the dollar, and forcing the Bank of England to intervene in the bond market to prevent a collapse.

It also left a hole in the public purse that the influential Institute of Fiscal Studies estimates at £60 billion.

After Mr Kwarteng and Ms Truss already performed a U-turn on one of the measures in the mini-budget — a headline promise to scrap the 45 per cent rate of income tax on the UK’s top earners — they now face calls to reverse even more of their tax cuts, with the corporation tax move foremost among them.

When Mr Kwarteng unveiled that move last month, the Treasury estimated it would cost £67.5bn over five years — or more than £13bn a year.

Officials at 10 Downing Street and the Treasury are drafting options for Ms Truss but no final decision has been taken on any reversal, according to a source.

They are also waiting for Mr Kwarteng to return to the UK from an official trip to the US where he has been attending meetings of the International Monetary Fund, the source said.

The advisers are said to be keen to restore the Conservative party’s economic credibility amid the fallout from the unpopular mini-budget.