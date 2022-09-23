UK police arrest 17-year-old on suspicion of hacking

British police have arrested a 17-year-old in Oxfordshire on suspicion of hacking, the City of London Police said on Twitter on Friday.

The unnamed teenager was apprehended in Oxfordshire, south-east England, and remains in police custody. The UK’s National Cyber Crime Unit aided in the investigation, the police statement said.

Police have been investigating the "Lapsus$" hacking group, which ride-hailing company Uber said was responsible for a cyber attack that forced it to shut some internal networks temporarily earlier this month.

The police could not confirm if the arrest was related to that investigation.

In another case, a hacker breached the gaming company Rockstar Games and leaked videos from Grand Theft Auto VI, a highly anticipated title from Take-Two Interactive Software.

In April, City of London Police charged two teenagers aged 16 and 17 in connection with an investigation into hacking.

They were released on bail before a trial scheduled for July 2023.