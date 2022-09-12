Supermarkets and shops to close for queen’s funeral

Queen Elizabeth II dies — follow the latest news as the world mourns

High street shops and supermarkets have said they will close next Monday to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

Sainsbury’s and Aldi are the latest retailers to tell shoppers they will keep stores shut on September 19, when the queen’s state funeral will take place.

Both John Lewis and Primark confirmed plans to close stories earlier on Monday, which has been declared a bank holiday.

Sainsbury’s said it will shut its main supermarkets and Argos shops on the day of the funeral, but said it will keep convenience shops and petrol filling stations open during the evening.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” said a spokeswoman for the retailers.

“In honour of Her Majesty and so our colleagues can pay their respects, all Sainsbury’s supermarkets and Argos stores will be closed on Monday, September 19.

“This includes groceries online and Argos Fast Track delivery.

“Our convenience stores and petrol filling stations will be open from 5pm-10pm to allow our customers to pick up essential items, while select stores in central London will open to serve those attending the funeral in person.

“We thank our customers for their understanding.”

The UK mourns Queen Elizabeth II — in pictures

Expand Autoplay Members of the public view floral tributes in Green Park, near Buckingham Palace. PA

Supermarket rival Aldi also confirmed it will close all its stores for the day.

“As a mark of respect, all Aldi stores across the UK will close on Monday September 19 to allow our store colleagues to pay tribute to Her Majesty the queen,” the company said on Twitter.

Primark confirmed it will shut all its 191 high street stores next Monday.

The value fashion chain said its stores will reopen for normal hours the following day.

“Our stores, depots and head office in the UK will be closed on Monday, September 19, to give our colleagues the opportunity to pay their respects and watch the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” said a representative for Primark.

“We will reopen as normal on Tuesday September 20.”

King Charles III addresses UK MPs and peers for the first time — video

Meanwhile, John Lewis confirmed that it will also shut all its stores as a mark of respect.

Parent business The John Lewis Partnership said it will shut John Lewis department stores and Waitrose supermarkets all day for the funeral.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty the queen,” said Andrew Murphy, chief operating officer of The John Lewis Partnership.

“We will be closing our stores on the day of her funeral as a mark of respect and because we believe this is the right thing to do for our partners and customers.”

The company added that there may be “a very limited number of Waitrose stores” near to the route of the funeral procession that will remain open to serve members of the public.

It stressed that these shops would be closed during the funeral itself.

Prince William, Prince Harry and wives make joint appearance — in pictures

Expand Autoplay Britain's William, Prince of Wales, second left, his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, left, along with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, look at floral tributes as they walk outside Windsor Castle. Reuters

Retailers are not required to shut their doors on the day of the funeral and others may choose to open for reduced hours, as many regularly do on other bank holidays.

The government guidance is: “Some businesses may wish to consider closing or postponing events, especially on the day of the state funeral, however, this is at the discretion of individual businesses.”