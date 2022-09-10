Operation Unicorn: how the plan triggered by the queen's death in Scotland will unfold

Queen Elizabeth II dies — follow the latest news as the world mourns

Queen Elizabeth II's death in Scotland has activated Operation Unicorn, the subsection of Operation London Bridge that covers ceremonial events in Edinburgh and the practical arrangements for the return of the monarch's coffin to London.

Here, The National looks at how Operation Unicorn will unfold and explains how the queen's love of Scotland and her Scottish estate Balmoral always made it a likely operation to be enacted.

What is Operation Unicorn?

Operation Unicorn is the codename for the plan enacted should the queen die in Scotland, so christened because the unicorn is the country's national animal.

This came to pass on Thursday, and the operation began to move forward.

The queen's coffin is expected to be transported from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, her official Scottish residence in Edinburgh.

The journey by road will pass through many small towns and villages, giving members of the public their first chance to pay their respects. A number of road closures have already been announced, with the transfer expected to take place on Sunday.

The main ceremonial events are expected to happen on Monday, with thousands of mourners expected to line the streets of Edinburgh's Royal Mile to witness to the queen's funeral cortege make its way to St Giles's Cathedral on the High Street.

Following the service, which King Charles III and many other members of the British royal family will attend, the queen will lie in state for 24 hours before her body is taken to London.

This was expected to be by the royal train but reports suggest it could be by plane.

Back in London, plans return to the Operation London Bridge mainframe.

The queen’s funeral is expected to take place at Westminster Abbey, where services were held for Princess Diana and the queen mother. The service will be accompanied by a two-minute silence across the country.

The queen's body will then be moved to Windsor for burial. She will be laid to rest alongside her grandfather King George V, her father King George VI, her mother Elizabeth, and her husband Prince Philp, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Queen Elizabeth's love for Scotland

The queen's penchant for all things Scottish is no secret.

Shortly after her coronation in 1953, she spent a week in Scotland, attending a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication at St Giles’s Cathedral in Edinburgh, where adoring crowds witnessed an opulent procession accompanying the royal carriage bearing the queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

On a visit to Scotland almost 60 years later in 2012, she said: “Scotland has played such a very special part in our lives, and that of my family, over the years, and we have greatly enjoyed our frequent visits.”

One of these visits came in 2021, when alongside her grandson Prince William she visited the place where Scotland's iridescent orange national drink, Irn-Bru, is made.

However, there is one part of Scotland that she undoubtedly treasured above all: her Scottish estate Balmoral.

Most of her summers were spent at the 20,000-hectare Aberdeenshire country estate, which she first visited as a small child to see her grandparents King George V and Queen Mary. It was thus a poignant but apposite place for her to die.