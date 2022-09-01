Wildlife Photographer of the Year: highly commended pictures unveiled

A stag in the snow in London , a vanishing giraffe and fish “flying” through cloud-like algae are among the first images released from this year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year.

London's Natural History Museum has unveiled 14 highly commended images from this year’s competition, ahead of the winners being announced at a ceremony hosted by Chris Packham on October 11.

Tiina Tormanen’s otherworldly image of European perch swimming through a sheet of algae and seven-year-old Joshua Cox’s portrait of a stag in Richmond Park, London, are among the newly released images.

Joshua captured the image of the red deer stag after he and his father followed some deer at a safe distance and, as the snow intensified, one stopped.

“He almost looked as if he was having a snow shower,” Joshua said.

A giraffe disappearing between concrete railway pillars, highlighting the contrast between the natural world and human infrastructure in Nairobi, Kenya, was captured by Jose Fragozo.

Also among the images are shots of a polar bear leaning out of a window in an abandoned settlement, a pool party of treefrogs, a dog sniffing a sloth that has climbed down from a tree, and an eye-to-eye view of a southern right whale.

An exhibition of the top 100 images submitted to the competition opens at the Natural History Museum in London on October 14, before going on a UK and international tour.

“Captured by some of the best photography talent from around the world, the 100 photographs encourage curiosity, connection and wonder," said Dr Doug Gurr, director of the Natural History Museum.

“These inspiring images convey human impact on the natural world in a way that words cannot — from the urgency of declining biodiversity to the inspiring bounce-back of a protected species.”

The judging panel chairwoman, Rox Kidman Cox, said: “What’s stayed with me is not just the extraordinary mix of subjects in this year’s collection — a vast panorama of the natural world — but the emotional strength of so many of the pictures."