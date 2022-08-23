UK strike action spreads after walkouts by barristers, port workers and rubbish collectors

Britain has been plagued by a summer of strikes, with the unrest spreading after walkouts by port workers, rubbish collectors and public servants.

The protest action has been prompted by below-inflation pay offers, despite the cost of living increasing by 10 per cent year-on-year and forecast to rise even higher.

Walkouts by rail workers and bus drivers have already brought London to a standstill on some days, with trains being cancelled and the tube network being almost entirely shut down.

Members of the Unite union on Tuesday were three days into an eight-day strike at the Port of Felixstowe, Suffolk, where about 2,000 dock workers have walked out in a dispute over pay.

The union is calling for a 10 per cent pay rise to keep wages roughly in line with UK inflation, while the port has proposed a 7 per cent increase plus a £500 ($592) one-off payment.

About 40,000 Communication Workers' Union members who work at BT and Openreach have also called a strike over a below-inflation pay offer. The 24-hour walkout includes engineers and call centre workers.

The stoppage next Wednesday will coincide with a strike by CWU members in the Royal Mail in a separate row over pay and conditions.

The CWU says it is also preparing a ballot for members across Capita O2 and Tesco Mobile partnerships.

AQA exam board workers have agreed to strike this month, and members of the National Union of Journalists at Reach plc — which includes the Express and Mirror newspaper groups — will also walk out after rejecting a 3 per cent pay increase.

Bins overflowing with litter on the Canongate in Edinburgh city centre after a strike by refuse workers. PA

In Scotland, Edinburgh’s streets have been left rubbish-strewn with overflowing bins after workers walked out last Thursday in protest at a “derisory” and “pathetic” pay rise offer.

The strike is scheduled to last until August 30, but rubbish is already littering the city centre streets and black bags are piling up outside homes.

Members of the Criminal Bar Association (CBA), who have been stopping work on alternate weeks since June, voted for an all-out, indefinite strike that would start on September 5, coinciding with the announcement of the new Conservative party leader and British prime minister.

Ministry of Justice figures indicate that more than 6,000 court hearings have been already disrupted a result of the dispute over conditions and government-set fees for legal aid advocacy work.

More strike action by nurses is also on the cards after unions reacted angrily to a proposed pay deal for healthcare workers.