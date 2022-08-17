When is GCSE results day and how have pupils been graded?

Pupils are waiting for the GCSE results that can set them up for A-levels and university or a life after school.

For the first post-pandemic exams, pupils had some advance information on topics and grades will be marked more leniently.

But it is still a high pressure end to school life that will be a day of emotion — joy, misery or somewhere in between — depending on the grades, friends’ grades and what comes next for children.

When is results day?

In England, Wales and Northern Ireland, pupils will receive their GCSE result from 8am on Thursday, August 25.

Some BTec qualifications and Tech awards will also be released.

How are results released?

For most pupils, it’s a case of going down to school and picking them up in a sealed envelope. Just rip it open.

Some pupils will have arranged to have them delivered online or for a friend to pick up the results.

How have pupils been graded?

It was back to traditional exams being marked by graders but there has been a nod to the difficulties of pupils learning through the coronavirus crisis.

Pupils needs fewer marks to make a grade, and a pupil close to the grade boundary is likely to be marked up to the higher one.

Some courses gave advice on recommended areas of revision and some parts of the curriculum were cut.

Overall results are expected to be lower than the last two years — when grades were completely based in teacher assessments — but higher than 2019.

What are the grades?

The numbered system, introduced in 2018, stays.

If a parent needs the numbers translated.

9 — High A* grade

8 — Lower A* or high A

7 — Lower A grade

6 — High B grade

5 — Lower B or high C

4 — Lower C grade

3 — D or high E

2 — Lower E or high F

1 — Lower F or G

U = U remains the same

Can pupils appeal?

Yes, the first step is to talk to the school, who can contact the exam board asking for a review.

If a pupil is still not happy, they can appeal to exams regulator Ofqual.

BTec candidates can appeal directly.