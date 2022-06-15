Plan to replace A Levels with a British Baccalaureate welcomed by ex-UK prime ministers

Two former British prime ministers are among the public figures who have given their backing to a plan to overhaul the education system in Britain.

Highers in Scotland and A Levels in England, Wales and Northern Ireland would be scrapped and replaced with a British Baccalaureate, while GCSEs and Scottish National qualifications would be cut back.

Other recommendations include making digital skills a major subject, ensuring every child has a laptop computer, creating 50 more university campuses, improving undergraduate tutors numbers, and increasing investment in early years.

Extra-curricular activities are also a focus, including yoga and a National Citizen Service experience for every pupil.

The plan to reshape UK education was drawn up by the Times Education Commission. Former prime ministers Sir Tony Blair and Sir John Major, as well as 10 former education secretaries, are co-signatories of a letter in support.

However, it received a less warm welcome from a current government politician.

"What we really need to be careful of is that we don't confuse things further," Michelle Donelan, higher and further education minister, said on Wednesday.

"As a government, what we're trying to do is simplify the options available so that students and also employers know exactly what qualifications mean, the level that they're at, the value that they can bring to the workplace."

More than 600 people were consulted during the year-long process, with opinions taken not just from those within the sector, but also those in business and the arts.

Based on the International Baccalaureate, the create of a British Baccalaureate is the headline recommendation.

The qualification is broader than the A Level, comprising academic and vocational strands which can be combined.

The academic strand involves the study of six subjects but weighted to three in either humanities or the sciences, with critical thinking, communication and creativity the other three.

Former British prime minister Tony Blair has signed a letter backing the education 'rest'. AFP

TEC's 12-point plan for education