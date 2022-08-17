Blaze in London Bridge station's famous arches forces evacuation of buildings

A fire broke out in railway arches approaching London Bridge on Wednesday morning, sending plumes of smoke into the capital's skyline and forcing the evacuation of nearby buildings.

Footage posted on social media showed thick black smoke rising above the station, a main commuter route that is close to riverside tourist attractions.

Rail services have been disrupted and buildings evacuated due to a large fire causing “bursts of black smoke” under railway arches in central London.

London Fire Brigade sent about 10 engines and 70 firefighters to the blaze, which was under railway arches in Southwark.

“The blaze is producing heavy smoke and those living or working in the local area are advised to keep their windows and doors closed,” London Fire Brigade station commander Wayne Johnson said.

“Trains to and from London Bridge are affected and several buildings have been evacuated.”

Student Lauren Chopin, who lives in a flat two minutes' walk away from the station, said she had to wear a mask in her apartment due to the fumes.

“There is a lot of smoke all through Union Street and neighbouring streets, there are many fire emergency services trying to put out the fire,” she said.

“It sometimes slows down and the smoke becomes whiter, only to be followed by another huge burst of black smoke. We have closed all doors and windows to limit the amount of smoke coming in.”

British Transport Police said Southwark station was closed and officers had cordoned off surrounding streets.

“Due to a fire next to the track between Waterloo East and London Bridge, services across all routes through London Bridge are severely disrupted,” train operator Southeastern wrote on Twitter.

“Trains are being diverted to other London terminals or terminated at alternative locations.”

Network Rail wrote on Twitter: “A fire broke out in an arch under (the) railway.

“London Fire Brigade are on site with multiple pumps and we have closed the railway until we can confirm it’s safe.

Our 999 Control Officers have taken 35 calls to the fire in #Southwark. They were able to use 999Eye to live stream the fire from a smart phone to screens in the Control Room, allowing for greater visibility of the incident https://t.co/5xIpC4mpKN pic.twitter.com/qExdsDP063 — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) August 17, 2022

“We’re working with London Fire Brigade and we will need to inspect the railway once the fire out before we can reopen. Thank you for bearing with us.”