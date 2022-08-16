Liz Truss criticises British workers in leaked audio

Conservative leadership hopeful Liz Truss, suggested that British workers lacked "skill and application" and needed to work harder, in a leaked audio recording released Tuesday.

Ms Truss said on the recording that workers' "mindset and attitude" were partly to blame for the UK's relatively poor productivity.

The two-minute audio clip dates from her time as a senior minister in the finance ministry between 2017 and 2019.

"It's working culture basically," Ms Truss said in the recording obtained by The Guardian newspaper, adding British workers needed "more graft".

"If you go to China it's quite different, I can assure you," she said.

"There's a fundamental issue of British working culture … I don't think people are that keen to change."

The embarrassing leak comes as Ms Truss emphatically leads rival Rishi Sunak in polls for the race to become prime minister when Boris Johnson stands down early next month.

The party's up to 200,000-strong membership has already starting voting for their next leader, who then becomes prime minister.

The result of the summer-long contest will be announced on September 5, with the new leader set to take charge the following day.

The two leadership contenders, who have waged a bitter battle over recent weeks featuring hostile briefings and counter-briefings by their camps, took part in a hustings event in Scotland on Tuesday evening.

Ms Truss's remarks echo controversial arguments made in a 2012 book she co-wrote, Britannia Unchained, in which British workers were described as among the "worst idlers in the world".

Asked about it at a leadership debate last month, she distanced herself from the contentious assessment, claiming co-writer and Sunak supporter Dominic Raab, who is Justice Minister, had penned it.

Mr Raab has subsequently said the writers of the book, which included several other senior Conservative ministers, had agreed on "collective responsibility" over its contents.

In the audio, Ms Truss — who supported staying in the EU during the divisive 2016 referendum before later becoming a Brexit supporter — also appeared to suggest the bloc and migration were unfairly criticised.

"We say it's all Europe that's causing all these problems. It's all, 'It's migrants that's causing problems'.

"But actually what needs to happen is, you know, a bit more graft," she said with a laugh, before adding: "It's not a popular message".

A Truss campaign source branded the leaked comments "half-a-decade-old" and lacking context, while saying that Britain does "need to boost productivity".

"As prime minister, Liz will deliver an economy that is high wage, high growth and low tax," the source said.