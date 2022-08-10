Ryan Giggs left ex-girlfriend bruised in Dubai hotel room assault, trial hears

The ex-girlfriend of former Manchester United player Ryan Giggs told a court he assaulted her at a hotel in Dubai during their tumultuous relationship, leaving her with a bruised arm.

Kate Greville, 36, detailed how their holiday in the Gulf in September 2017 turned into a nightmare when Mr Giggs allegedly dragged her from their bed, on to the floor and across the lounge suite.

She said she did not at the time tell anyone about the alleged attack by the former Wales manager because she felt “ashamed”. The defence questioned why she had just days later called Mr Giggs “my gorgeous man”.

More details about the alleged incident in Dubai came to light on Wednesday during the third day of Mr Giggs’s trial at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court. He is charged with attacking and coercively controlling his ex-girlfriend as well as assaulting her sister. He denies the charges.

The court heard that Ms Greville said a friend in Dubai had noticed the bruise.

Defence lawyer Chris Daw QC said: “You didn’t say anything [to the friend] about it being an assault.”

Ms Greville replied: “No, because I was embarrassed and I didn’t want to admit it.”

During cross examination, the PR executive was questioned over her version of events on how her arm became bruised. She claims the defendant bruised her arm when he dragged her from their hotel bed, on to the floor and across the lounge suite before he threw her belongings outside into the corridor.

Mr Daw said: “I suggest none of that is true. It’s completely manufactured.”

“No,” Ms Greville replied.

Mr Daw said: “I suggest there was no deliberate assault.”

Ms Greville said: “No, he grabbed me by my wrist and caused bruising.”

Mr Daw said: “All he did was take your arm off his.”

Ms Greville replied: “No.”

Ms Greville confirmed she did not tell anyone at the time about the incident and was “ashamed”.

Mr Daw read to the jury a number of messages the pair exchanged in the days that followed.

One from Ms Greville read: “I love you my gorgeous man. I had the best time as always. Safe flight, baby. I love you so much.”

Mr Daw asked: “Were you being genuine?”

Ms Greville said she was being genuine but Mr Giggs “had this way of turning everything around on me” and said he would make her feel that it was her fault.

“It’s difficult to explain,” she added. “We had this turbulent relationship. Obviously we had this argument but I desperately wanted this relationship to go back to the way it was.

“I was in denial about actually what had happened. I would never talk to him about it.”

Ms Greville and Mr Giggs’s relationship began as an affair when they were both married.

After a stint at the Abu Dhabi office of Q Communications, a PR firm, she joined GG Hospitality, an events and catering firm owned by Mr Giggs and his former Manchester United teammate Gary Neville.

She quit the role in early 2020 and was later that year appointed managing partner of Q Communications where she oversees the company’s Manchester and London offices.