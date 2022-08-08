Ryan Giggs goes on trial accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend

Ryan Giggs, the former Manchester United footballer, is due to go on trial on Monday accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend and her sister.

Mr Giggs, 48, arrived at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester, wading through a scrum of photographers.

Judge Hilary Manley adjourned proceedings to resume at 2pm local time after jury selection.

After the break, she said picked 12 names — seven women and five men — from the jury panel and said the trial was expected to last two weeks.

Mr Giggs, a former Wales manager, faces charges of controlling and coercive behaviour against Kate Greville, 36, between August 2017 and November 2020.

He is also charged with assaulting her and causing her actual bodily harm at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1, 2020. He is also charged with common assault against her younger sister, Emma, in the same alleged incident.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Peter Wright QC opened the case for the prosecution, saying "these events took place over a number of years" and involved "various incidents".

The indictment against Mr Giggs was read out to the jury.

Count 1 was a charge of controlling or coercive behaviour towards Ms Greville and referred to several allegations made against him, including that he threatened to email her friends and employers about their sexual relationship, and threw her out of a hotel room naked.

Mr Giggs was also accused of bombarding Ms Greville with a constant stream of unwanted messages and making unwanted calls to her and her friends when she tried to break off the relationship.

Count 2 was a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm of Ms Greville on November 1, 2020.

Count 3 was a charge of assault by beating Ms Greville on November 1, 2020.

Defending lawyer, Chris Daw QC, told the jury that former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson and Mr Giggs's former teammate Gary Neville would appear at the trial "in some way".

In June, Mr Giggs stepped down from his position as manager of the Wales national team.

The much-anticipated trial was scheduled to take place in January but was postponed until August owing to a backlog in cases caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Giggs is the most decorated player in English football history. He holds 32 trophies including 13 Premier League titles, three League Cup winner’s medals, four FA Cups and two Champions League titles.

He has two children with his ex-wife whom he divorced in 2017.