Economy, profits and inflation in spotlight for Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak

UK Conservative leadership candidates Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak on Thursday will campaign in northern England, where their plans for the economy are likely to come under scrutiny.

They are appearing at party hustings in Leeds, Yorkshire, on the day that oil company Shell announced record profits and as consumers face rampant inflation.

It is the first of 12 sessions for Conservative party members to question the candidates looking to become the party’s next leader and, with it, prime minister.

Winning votes in the north of England was key to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s general election victory but it is not clear how the region — often a Labour stronghold — will vote next time round.

Both candidates have local ties, with Ms Truss is playing up the time she spent in Leeds as a child and Mr Sunak representing the county’s Richmond constituency.

Opinion polls show that Mr Sunak is more attractive to floating voters that can decide general elections, but among the Conservative party members who will decide this contest, Ms Truss is the favoured candidate.

“I grew up in Leeds, I know how poor the transport is and frankly, it's not got much better since I was a teenager getting the bus into Leeds city centre,” Ms Truss said in the city.

“What I want to see is really fantastic rail services, better roads so people are able to get into work.”

Asked how she would afford the project, given the vast tax cuts she has pledged, she said: “The taxes that I am cutting are affordable within our budget.

“By creating new low tax investment zones in places like West Yorkshire, by enabling the post-Brexit reforms to take place, unleashing more investment from the city, we will grow the economy faster — that will bring in more tax revenue, and that will enable us to afford those projects.”

She also promised to “fix the Treasury's funding formula”, if she gets the keys to No 10, to make sure the region gets a “fairer share” of resources.

Mr Sunak is seeking to regain his footing after being accused by allies of Ms Truss that he is “flip-flopping” on fiscal policy. He pledged to temporarily slash VAT on energy bills despite repeatedly branding Ms Truss's tax-cutting plans “comforting fairy tales”.

Former chief whip Mark Harper, who is backing Mr Sunak, defended the decision to announce his pledge to cut VAT from domestic energy bills for a year at this stage in the race.

“He's announced it because it looks like the energy price cap may rise higher by several hundred pounds than we had thought it would,” Mr Harper told Newsnight.

“And he's always said very consistently, that if he needed to do more, he would.

“And he's announced this particular policy now partly so that those people listening to this programme at home will have some peace of mind that, if he were elected prime minister, that actually he is always going to have their back in the same way he did during the pandemic.”

The new party leader, decided by a vote of party members, should be ready to replace Mr Johnson as prime minister by early September.