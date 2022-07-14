Rail union announces two more strikes in August

Two more strike dates have been announced by the UK's biggest rail workers’ union, in the worsening dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union at Network Rail and 14 train operators will walk off the job on August 18 and 20.

The union earlier announced a strike for July 27, the day before the Commonwealth Games opens in Birmingham.

“The rail industry and the government need to understand that this dispute will not simply vanish," said RMT general secretary Mick Lynch.

“They need to get serious about providing an offer on pay that helps deal with the cost-of-living crisis, job security for our members and provides good conditions at work.

“Recent proposals from Network Rail fell well short on pay and on safety around maintenance work and the train operating companies have not even made us a pay offer in recent negotiations.

“Now Grant Shapps [the Transport Secretary] has abandoned his forlorn hopes for the job of prime minister, he can now get back to his day job and help sort this mess out.

“We remain open for talks but we will continue our campaign until we reach a negotiated settlement.”

Passengers at a near empty Newcastle station on Thursday morning, as train services continue to be disrupted following the nationwide strike by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union. PA

Andrew Haines, chief executive of Network Rail, said the extra strike days showed a lack of honest commitment to negotiating.

“By announcing even more strike dates, the RMT has dropped any pretence that this is about reaching a deal," Mr Haines said.

“It’s clear the best interests of passengers and our staff are taking second place to the union’s bosses’ political campaign.”

The companies involved in the strikes are: Network Rail, Chiltern Railways, Cross Country Trains, Greater Anglia, LNER, East Midlands Railway, c2c, Great Western Railway, Northern Trains, South Eastern, South Western Railway, Transpennine Express, Avanti West Coast, West Midlands Trains and GTR (including Gatwick Express).

The drivers’ union Aslef earlier announced its members at eight train companies will strike on July 30 over the same dispute.