Visa mystery solved for Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur

The British embassy in Tunisia said it would investigate after Tunisian Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur said that family members did not have visas to watch her play in Saturday final.

Jabeur, the first African or Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam final in the modern era, was quoted by the BBC as saying her brother Hatem would “hopefully be there” on Saturday to watch her.

The visa issue had threatened to break out into a controversy but Jabbeur then elaborated there were no visa issues for her relatives because they had not applied for them.

On Friday, her comments sparked a reaction at the embassy.

She told the BBC: “But unfortunately the other members of my family don't have visas. It will be tough for them but they will be cheering for me back home.”

On its official Twitter feed, the British embassy in Tunis said it was cheering Jabeur on.

Elena Rybakina after beating Ons Jabeur in the Wimbledon final at the All England Club on Saturday, July 9, 2022. AP

“We're sorry to hear that your parents and sister aren't able to be there to support you, and we will look into what happened,” it said.

Jabeur lost the match to Russian-born Elena Rybakina, representing Kazakhstan.

She then clarified that her parents had never applied for a visa because there wasn't enough time.

“UK and Tunisia are good,” she laughed. “Good relationships.”