Beaming Queen Elizabeth attends armed forces loyalty parade in Edinburgh

Queen Elizabeth II used a walking stick and a broad smile as she arrived at an armed forces act of loyalty parade in Edinburgh on Tuesday.

In lavender coat and hat, the 96-year-old joined the armed forces at the Palace of Holyroodhouse as they mark her platinum jubilee in Scotland.

There was due to be a parade and presentation of the key for Edinburgh Castle in the gardens of the palace.

The queen has struggled with mobility issues in recent months, forcing her to miss a number of engagements, including the State Opening of Parliament and some of the official celebrations for her jubilee.

Queen Elizabeth II attends an armed forces act of loyalty parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh. AP

But she made her annual trip to Scotland and was seen on Monday arriving in Edinburgh.

The army, navy and the air force will be represented at the service and a royal salute will take place as the Queen arrives in the gardens.

Lord Lyon, King of Arms, will then present three senior representatives from the services to the Queen.

They will be joined by three cadets, representing each service, who will then parade the key to Edinburgh Castle across the gardens before presenting it to Major General Alastair Bruce of Crionaich, Governor of Edinburgh Castle.

The Major General will then address the Queen.

The act of loyalty and presentation of the key to Edinburgh Castle will mark the 200th anniversary of King George IV’s visit to Scotland in 1822.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Princess Royal will then present honours in an investiture ceremony at the palace.

Among those to be recognised will be James McGoldrick, the assistant general secretary of the United Nations, and Ross McEwan, the chief executive of the Royal Bank of Scotland.