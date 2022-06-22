Misery drags on for UK commuters hit by rail strikes as talks resume

Train passengers suffered further disruption from strike action on Wednesday as talks resumed in a bid to resolve the bitter dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.

Services started later than normal as trains were delayed leaving depots due to striking Network Rail signallers and control room staff.

Sixty per cent of trains will run across the day as a whole, and some operators will wind down services slightly earlier than they are usually ahead of Thursday’s walkouts. The third strike of the week is planned for Saturday.

Read more Flights hit as 70,000 striking workers protest in Brussels

About 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 13 train operators are involved in the strike action.

London Underground's RMT members also went on strike on Tuesday.

Transport for London advised people not to travel on the Tube until midmorning on Wednesday owing to severe delays on several lines.

Passengers at Euston station in London on Wednesday morning, as train services continue to be disrupted following the nationwide strikes on Tuesday. PA

The joint action disrupted travel across Britain, with journeys taking longer and roads rammed with traffic as some people switched to cars or buses to get around.

The RMT will meet with National Rail and the train companies in another attempt to break the deadlock.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said the turnout at picket lines on Tuesday was “fantastic” and exceeded expectations in the union’s campaign for job security, defending conditions and a decent pay rise.

“Our members will continue the campaign and have shown outstanding unity in the pursuit of a settlement to this dispute,” he said.

“RMT members are leading the way for all workers in this country who are sick and tired of having their pay and conditions slashed by a mixture of big business profits and government policy.

“Now is the time to stand up and fight for every single railway worker in this dispute that we will win.”

The union has been asked by Network Rail to attend formal talks next month on introducing “modern working practices”.

Network Rail official Tim Shoveller said the changes would mean “dumping outdated working practices and introducing new technology”.

“We expect this will reduce roles by around 1,800, the vast majority of which will be lost through voluntary severance and natural wastage," he said.

A Department for Transport representative said: “These are desperately needed reforms that modernise the railway and put it on a sustainable footing for passengers and taxpayers.

“Unions have shut down big parts of the rail network, hitting local businesses and unfairly cutting people off from hospitals, schools and work.

“However, early data shows that unlike in the past, many people now have the opportunity to work from home, so we haven’t even a rush to the roads, as traffic has instead gone online, which means the unions aren’t having the overall impact they might have hoped.”

The UK's Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said rising inflation showed the need for pay restraint in the public sector and on the railways.

He told Sky News there was a risk of a “vicious cycle” of rising wages pushing inflation even higher if union demands were met.

The government is taking a “firm line” on the walkout, he said.

Expand Autoplay Passengers wait for Stratford station to open in London on Wednesday morning as train services continue to be disrupted following the nationwide strike by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union. PA

Commuters are being forced to make major changes to their schedules this week, with many people opting to work from home while others used buses or taxis.

Hundreds of bus drivers in Merseyside, north west England, announced strike action on Wednesday over a pay dispute.

Members of the Unite union employed by Stagecoach in Merseyside will walk out on June 30 and again on July 4.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Stagecoach is a highly profitable company – it can easily afford to pay its workers a decent wage but it is choosing not to.

“Unite will always challenge employers who make excessive profits by exploiting and underpaying workers. Our members will receive Unite’s complete support until this dispute is resolved.”