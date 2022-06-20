Flights hit as thousands of striking workers set to protest in Brussels

Up to 100,000 striking workers and demonstrators are expected to take to the streets of Brussels on Monday, in a row over pay and the cost of living.

The Belgian capital is likely to come to a standstill due to the national strike, with airports and public transport networks worst affected.

Flemish public transport operator De Lijn stated that national services will be disrupted, while tram and bus services in Brussels will be hit by worker absences and route closures.

READ MORE Heathrow Airport worst in Europe for cancellations, UK business committee told

The protest, organised by the ACV, ACLVB and ABVV trade union federations, heralds the start of a week of industrial action across Belgium.

The unions want political leaders to address the cost-of-living crisis and to reform legislation that allows easier salary negotiations. The strike was scheduled to begin at 11am local time.

Airport management warned of waits of up to eight hours at screening lines, due to a walkout by G4S security staff at Brussels Airport.

The security company advised passengers not to come to the airport and to rebook their flight “if possible”.

A departures board at Brussels Airport shows almost all flights are cancelled, ahead a national strike over pay and the cost of living. AFP.

At least 65 per cent of scheduled flights on Monday have already been cancelled, with the number likely to grow.

Management at Brussels South Charleroi Airport, a hub for low-cost airlines such as Ryanair, has urged passengers to arrive at least three hours before departure, amid disruption concerns.

Belgian unions representing cabin crew of Ryanair plan a strike from June 24 to June 26, during a peak holiday weekend and an EU summit.

Unions at flag carrier Brussels Airlines plan the strike around the same period.

The ACV and BBTK unions say Ryanair is not respecting Belgian labour law, covering such issues as the minimum wage and cabin crew payments.

EU leaders will meet in Brussels on June 23 and June 24.