Tutankhamun curse 'made up by disgruntled reporter'

A Daily Mail reporter annoyed that The Times had been given exclusive access to the discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb made up the curse, a new documentary has claimed.

The Channel 4 documentary names Arthur Weigall, an Egyptologist-turned-reporter as the man who may have started the story of a curse.

Tutankhamun: Secrets of The Tomb airs on Sunday in the UK and talks to experts on the curse, the pharaoh and the Howard Carter-Lord Carnarvon expedition.

READ MORE The forgotten Egyptians who helped to find Tutankhamun

One of them, Bob Bianchi, said: “Arthur Weigall is a very interesting person. He has credentials as an Egyptologist. He switched gears, in a sense, and became a journalist.

“He was working for the Daily Mail, which was a rival of the London Times, and he was not able to get the scientific information from Carter on a daily basis because The Times had the exclusive, and so he had to be able to tell his readers a parallel story.”

Expand Autoplay The statue of the Ka of the King Wearing the Nemes Headcloth has “magic eyes” made of volcanic obsidian. The king’s sandals and uraeus (cobra) on the guardian’s forehead are made of bronze. It is one of the 60 works in the exhibition that have left Egypt for the first time.. EPA

Since it first appeared, the idea of a mummy’s curse is one that will not die.

In the 1820s, the idea of a curse was first popularised as Egyptian hieroglyphs were first properly decoded.

The dire warnings on the walls of Egyptian tombs were intended to deter tomb robbers, and were almost also entirely without success.

About a century later, the fabulous tomb of Tutankhamun was found in an expedition funded by the British aristocrat Lord Carnarvon. Four months later, Carnarvon was dead in a Cairo hotel — and the curse took off.

The documentary describes the day the tomb was opened in February 16, 1923 with Lord Carnarvon telling jokes to the assembled spectators and media.

“I think Weigall was suggesting was that Carnarvon was too happy, maybe a bit of hubris on his part, and Weigall allegedly said ‘If Lord Carnarvon goes into the tomb in that spirit, he’ll be dead within six weeks’,” Mr Bianchi said.

Inside six weeks, Lord Carnarvon and a number of people who had worked on the excavation were dead.

Ella Al Shamahi, an expert and documentary presenter, said: “For the newspapers, these exotic deaths were a gold mine and they started to splash stories of a curse of Tutankhamun. Hungry for stories, reporters added ever more names to the list.”